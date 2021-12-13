Top ski resorts in the US for a memorable winter vacation

The occasion for skiing presents itself as soon as thick snow covers the earth. There are many places that are famous for fine-tuned mountains and excessive amounts of snow, offering a perfect setting for winter sports. Many ski resorts in America have thousands of acres of mountains to explore, a variety of terrain for skiing and snowboarding and other things to do off the mountain.

When it comes to picking the best ski resort in the US, the plethora of choices can be a bit overwhelming. To help you make the right choice for an unforgettable winter vacation, we have rounded up the best ski resorts in the country that will provide the finest ski opportunities and brilliant hospitality.

Park City Mountain Resort, Utah

Come winter and Park City turns into a winter paradise. Park City Mountain Resort is one of the largest ski resorts in the country. Sprawled over 7,300 acres and over 300 trails, this huge ski resort has numerous options for winter sports enthusiasts. Whether you are gliding down black diamond runs or down Main Street, this place is bound to give you a great vacation. You can take a skiing tour of the city’s old, abandoned mining buildings, snowboard through rolling groomed runs or enjoy a horse-drawn sleigh ride at night.

Aspen Snowmass, Colorado

Aspen is one of the foremost skiing destinations in the US and has been drawing thousands of international skiers for decades. Aspen Snowmass is a celebrity-favorite resort and its four mountains offer something for everyone, from expert skiers to novices. Aspen’s four ski areas are Snowmass, Buttermilk, Aspen Mountain and Aspen Highlands. The town of Aspen and Snowmass village are located at the base of these mountains. The area receives around 25 feet of annual snowfall, setting a perfect landscape across its 362 trails.

Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort, California

This beautiful ski resort at Lake Tahoe is one of California’s top ski resorts. Located northwest of Tahoe City, Palisades Tahoe is a ski resort in Olympic Valley. The resort gets over 267 days of clear blue skies, making skiing all the more fun with amazing views. 70 percent of the terrain at this family resort is classified as either beginner or intermediate. It has 6,000 skiable acres, accessible by 42 chair lifts and terrain parks that are spread across eight mountain peaks. This 1960 Olympic site has many recreational activities, a spa, restaurants and more to offer you a perfect winter holiday.

Stowe Mountain Resort, Vermont

This Vermont resort is located on Mount Mansfield and witnesses approximately 26 feet of snow each year. The ski resort has 2 mountains and over 100 trails and is laden with stellar restaurants, cozy lodging and good shopping outlets. You can take a scenic gondola ride to the mountain top, explore the beautiful landscape, iconic trails and a tranquil New England village. Stowe is the perfect place for a winter escape with 116 trails on Spruce Peak and 40 miles of skiable terrain on Mount Mansfield.

Vail Ski Resort, Colorado

With a varied territory, skiing in Vail is a dream of every skier. This Colorado resort is spread over 5,317 acres and gets roughly 30 feet of snow each year. 18 percent of the trails are reserved for beginners, 29 percent for intermediates and 53 percent are set aside for expert skiers and snowboarders. Apart from winter sports, heated cobblestone streets of the lively town below the mountains are packed with eateries, shops and many entertainment options. This destination is great for families, groups, couples or solo skiers and boarders.