Try if you haven’t already: The most expensive Italian wines

Italy is home to some of the oldest wine-producing regions in the world. While people might prefer other wines, Italian wines are among the most popular and priciest wines. With over 2,000 unique native grape varieties, out of which 400 are used in winemaking; Italy offers a wide range of wines.

From simple regional wines to some of the internationally acclaimed essences, Italian wines are known for their distinct flavors and premium quality. Here are the most expensive Italian wines that win friends and influence people all over the world.

1990 Bruno Giacosa Barolo Collina Rionda Riserva

The 1990 Barolo Collina Rionda Riserva embodies the warmth of the vintage with elegant finesse. With a price of approximately $2,000, the wine offers hints of leather, fall leaves, tobacco and distinct Italian spice. Being first and foremost a Bruno Giacosa wine, this Barolo unfolds myriad notes on the palate, including invigorating black cherries with mineral-infused dark floral tones and dusty earth.

Giuseppe Quintarelli Amarone del Valpolicella Classico Selezione 2000

Giuseppe Quintarelli Amarone del Valpolicella Classico Selezione 2000 is priced at a whopping $1800 and with a good reason. This wine is made for endless aging during which it enhances its qualities to the maximum. Made from native grapes, it is tinged in red garnet with an intense aroma with delicate scent of bitter almond and a cherry aftertaste. It offers a palate of powerful, warm, durable and spicy flavors with hints of tobacco and asphalt.

Giacomo Conterno Monfortino Barolo Riserva 2010

Made from a selection of the best grapes, the 2010 Barolo Riserva Monfortino is a brilliant wine with a level of distinct intensity and elegance offering a silky and polished texture. Priced at approximately $1,400, it contains the sheer density and plumpness of the fruit to lend this drink a precise sense of balance. It has a delicate garnet color, enhanced by crystalline luminosity, with chiseled aromas of wild berry, licorice, white truffle and tar.

Roagna Crichet Pajé Barbaresco 2012

Crichet Pajé is a micro plot located near the Tanaro River valley, which offer the nebbiolo grape for winemaking. Priced at about $1,000, this wine has a delicious palate featuring dried cherry, pomegranate, star anise and tobacco. It is an opulent and succulent wine backed by dense refined tannins with uplifting flavors of camphor, truffle, wild berry and new leather and a lingering finish.

2003 Case Basse di Gianfranco Soldera Brunello di Montalcino Riserva

This 2003 Brunello di Montalcino is one of the most prestigious wines of Italy. At about $990, this is a thick wine with a powerful tannin flavor that requires at least two decades of ageing. Once the tannins have melted away, it offers a rich and complex drink with smoky and spicy notes. This wine is supple, texturally silky and refined, and offers a wide range of aromas and flavors that are pleasing on the palate and the nose.