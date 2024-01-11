Upgrade Your Home Entertainment with Hisense’s 2024 ULED and Laser TV Lineup

Are you in the market for a new TV in 2024? Look no further than Hisense’s impressive ULED series. Recently unveiled at CES 2024, alongside some exciting display advances, these TVs are designed to deliver an exceptional viewing experience and redefine how you enjoy your favorite content at home.

Features of the Newly Unveiled ULED Series from Hisense

Hisense stands out as a leader in the industry, pushing boundaries with its ULED series. What sets them apart is their integration of mini-LED technology across the entire lineup, making them the only brand to do so. This innovative approach ensures you get the best picture quality and performance.

The 2024 ULED series offers a wide range of televisions that cater to your unique preferences and lifestyle. Whether you’re a movie lover, a gaming enthusiast, or a sports fan, Hisense has something for everyone. Let’s dive into the exciting features and advancements that make the ULED series a top choice for your next TV.

Immerse Yourself in Stunning Picture-Quality

With QLED–mini LED technology, the 2024 ULED lineup takes picture quality to new heights. These TVs offer impressive peak brightness levels of up to 3,000 nits, ensuring vibrant and lifelike visuals. Whether you prefer a smaller 55-inch screen or a larger 85-inch display, you can find the perfect size to fit your home. Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode further enhance the viewing experience, bringing a cinematic feel right to your living room.

Elevate Your Gaming and Sports Experience

Gamers and sports enthusiasts will love the features offered by the 2024 ULED series. With native refresh rates of 144Hz, low input lag/ALLM, and G-Sync compatibility, you’ll enjoy seamless and responsive on-screen action. Features like Dolby Gaming, Freesync Premium Pro, and Game Mode Pro provide an immersive gaming experience with smooth visuals and fast-paced gameplay.

Hassle-Free Viewing for Busy Households

Hisense understands the demands of a busy household and includes future-proof features in its ULED series. Wi-Fi 6e and NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0) ensure uninterrupted streaming and high-quality live broadcast content. Say goodbye to disruptions and Wi-Fi latency from other devices, and enjoy hassle-free entertainment.

Cutting-Edge Tech for Unmatched Visuals

The U7 and U8 Series come equipped with the advanced Hi-View Engine PRO chipset, powered by artificial intelligence. This groundbreaking technology optimizes the display, delivering lifelike skin tones, refined HDR detail, and enhanced image quality. With features like Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, Face Detection, AI HDR Enhancement, and AI Detail Enhancement, you’ll be treated to an unparalleled viewing journey.

Introducing the 100 U76N: Bigger and Better

If you’re looking for a truly cinematic experience, Hisense has introduced the 100 U76N to their ULED lineup. This massive 100-inch TV features ULED and QLED, quantum dot technology, ensuring breathtaking visuals in 4K UHD resolution. With an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, you’ll enjoy smooth motion and fluid action. Thanks to Wi-Fi 6e and Google TV, you can seamlessly stream your favorite content and discover new movies and shows tailored to your preferences.

Don’t miss out on Hisense’s comprehensive and feature-rich entertainment hub, the 100 U76N. It’s the perfect centerpiece for your home, offering a remarkable combination of value, performance, and cutting-edge features.

Hisense is leading the way in delivering exceptional TVs that cater to your unique needs and preferences. Upgrade your home entertainment with Hisense’s newly unveiled 2024 ULED lineup, and elevate your viewing experience with the latest technology.

Hisense: Advancing Display Technology at CES 2024

Hisense also showcased its expertise in display technology at CES 2024. The company introduced a range of cutting-edge products, including laser TVs and rollable laser TVs, setting new industry standards. These awesome products offer an amazing visual experience.

8K Sonic Laser TV: Redefining Home Cinema

The 8K Sonic Laser TV is a groundbreaking addition to home entertainment. As the first laser TV with 8K technology, it offers a 3.4㎡ sound-emitting area, setting a new standard for ultra-high definition. With control over 33 million pixels, it delivers lifelike picture quality. The world’s largest sound-emitting screen provides 100,000-level sound-emitting units, creating a sound stage that brings a precise audio location to life. Whether it’s the roar of a racing car or the sound of an airplane overhead, the integration of audio and visuals offers an incredibly immersive cinematic experience.

Dynamic Light Steering Technology: A New Dimension in Brightness and Contrast

Powered by Barco Bright™ technology, Dynamic Light Steering Technology is another industry first. Offering higher contrast and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, it brings content to life with dazzling highlights, brighter midtones, and deeper blacks. Hisense achieves this advance by modulating the illumination distribution in real time according to the video content, not by using a larger light source. Light is steered away from the shadows and concentrated into the highlights, reducing dark scenes by 50% and boosting bright scenes by 500%. This technology improves contrast 10 times over traditional laser TVs, providing an unmatched HDR viewing experience at home.

Rollable Laser TV: The First of Its Kind

The Rollable Laser TV is the industry’s first Fresnel, invisible rollable TV, offering a unique home theater experience. With a curved, high-gain screen that achieves a 90% ambient light rejection rate and a 200% brightness boost, it redefines home cinema viewing. The screen can be precisely lifted or hidden with a one-touch smart control, and the modular separation of the main unit and screen allows for flexible assembly and easy relocation, transforming any space into a cinema.

Compact Laser Engine and Ultra Slim Display Technology: A New Era of Sleek Design

Representing a significant advancement in size and design, the Compact Laser Engine and Ultra Slim Display Technology is the smallest 4K laser TV in the industry. The main unit, comparable in size to a 14-inch laptop, supports the brightness requirements of an 88-inch laser TV. The new slim Fresnel ambient-light-rejection screen features a bezel width of less than one centimeter, a screen-to-body ratio of up to 98%, and a frame thickness of only 0.6 inches (1.57 cm). Weighing just 16.5 lbs (7.5 kg), it seamlessly integrates into various home environments.

Ultra-Black Screen Technology: Setting New Contrasts

Ultra-Black Screen Technology from Hisense achieves the highest levels of contrast in the industry through a micro-nano light-resistant film structure. Delivering a 94% ambient-light-rejection rate and a 50% improvement in light utilization, it surpasses existing Fresnel screens with up to three times the contrast. This technology creates a realistic picture with astonishing depth and color.

C1Pro: A New Standard in Laser Projectors

The C1Pro, a 4K TriChroma Laser Projector, offers extraordinary brightness with over 2,300 lumens and encompasses 110% of the BT.2020 color gamut. With a 1,700:1 contrast ratio and a 2K 120hz refresh rate, it delivers stunning visuals and rich details. Features like Zero Harmful Blue Light and the Seamless AutoMagic Picture Adjusting System emphasize the user experience. Smart Edge Blending technology allows for a 21:9 ultra-wide picture using two projectors, with the option to add more for an even larger and more immersive display. JBL custom hi-fi sound complements the visual experience, making the C1Pro a complete portable cinema solution.

Innovative TV Display Technologies

CanvasTV offers a modern approach to home design, balancing technology and art. Its customizable wood-finish bezels and unique zero-gap wall mount allow it to blend seamlessly into any living space. The 3D Light Field Display provides a wide-angle, three-dimensional experience without the need for glasses, utilizing an 8K panel for stunning resolution. The 34G6K-PRO Curved Screen Monitor, with its 21:9 panoramic aspect ratio and 1000R curvature, is perfect for gaming and reduces visual distortion.