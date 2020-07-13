Five men’s cycling clothes/accessories you should have

Cycling is a great way to maintain your health, whether you are a professional cyclist or just a cycling enthusiast. Whatever be your level of enthusiasm, you require to consider your outfit, be it for performance or the practicality of it.

If have been on a hunt for a pair of cycling shots or similar clothing, here are five suggestions for men curated from Amazon best sellers that every male cyclist should own.

Sponeed cycling shorts

With top-level quality and good design, Sponeed men’s cycling shorts is a wonderful gift for cycling enthusiast. Sponeed cycling shorts are made of polyester and spandex lycra nylon – light weight and soft fiber. It provides unobstructed agility on the bike with the additional advantage of a chamois for ease of the movement.

These bicycle shorts are padded with 3D high-density foam mixed with silicone gel. Although padded, they are breathable and keep you cool and dry when riding. Buy for $31.44.

MOREOK cycling gloves

Made of high elastic lycra and knitted mesh fabric, MOREOK cycling gloves are breathable and a comfortable fit. The gloves have an anti-slip suede on the palm, widened Velcro, and special elastic fabric patch at the wrist portion to make your hands completely relaxed while riding.

The gloves also feature specialized thicken SBR shock pads. The non-slip silicone surface material can relieve pain and fatigue with super shock absorption, reducing numbness in palms. There are easy-off hooks to help you remove the gloves conveniently. Buy for $12.99.

BALEAF quick dry t-shirt

BALEAF has designed the UPF 50+ sun protection long sleeve, lightweight, athletic workout, hiking shirt to provide you with a pleasant and comfortable bike riding session.

This tee is engineered for quick-dry and provides long-lasting UV protection. The protective sleeves are developed to reduce damaging UV radiation by blocking the harmful rays of the sun. The fabric is highly breathable that lets moisture out, making sure you remain dry on your biking sessions. Buy for $16.99.

Bandana face mask

The multifunctional bandana serves as a cool face mask to shield your face from dust on the road. Made of polyester microfiber, the bandana can quickly absorb sweat, leaving your face sweat-free.

It reaches UPF 20 to prevent any damage to your skin from the harmful sun rays while protecting you from wind and dust. Moreover, this washable face mask features 4-way stretch to enhance the elasticity to fit all sizes and shapes of heads and faces. Buy for $15.99.

Lixada cycling jersey set

Lixada men’s cycling jersey suit comprises a short-sleeve shirt and shorts/bib pants (which is optional). It is entirely made of polyester, lightweight, breathable and quick drying material, providing you a comfortable riding experience.

The elastic shorts fit all body types and give the legs the freedom to stretch fully. Its 3D padded cushioning is soft and apt for long rides while three rear pockets are convenient if you want to carry small items such as phone, wallet, or an energy bar. Buy for $39.98.