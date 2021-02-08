Valentine’s Day gift suggestions for men

We are already into that week of love. The week that is topped by Valentine’s Day – the day of love – when couples express their admiration and affection for each other and exchange gifts. Though there is nothing comparable to the love and affection for the man in your life, but at times gifts can leave men impressed.

If you’re looking for a practical gift your love can use through the coming year, you have landed at the right place. We have rounded up some interesting options that should fit most budgets and leave a lasting impression on your man whether he’s mature or a kid at heart.

Bodum Brazil French Press

For the coffee buff in your life, a French Press should do wonders. It’s a quick and refined way of brewing and Bodum Brazil French Press does the chore just well. Simply add ground coffee and hot water and leave it for four minutes before your cuppa Joe is ready. The Brazil coffeemaker is durable and easy to clean, it has a heat-resistant borosilicate glass beaker while the handle and base is made from plastic. It works with a mesh filter (without paper filter or plastic capsule), has 34oz capacity and is dishwasher safe.

Wevivi Mini Projector

Binge-watching on the phone is not a healthy habit and it also becomes slightly tiring to the eyes. If your love is into watching movies and series on his smartphone, get him this mini projector that syncs with the smartphone and delivers full HD resolution. The lightweight projector is equipped with 2500:1 contrast ratio and offers 60-percent brighter images. Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, the Wi-Fi movie projector features 3W HiFi stereo speakers with SRS sound system.

Ultimate Whiskey Set by Frolk

Made for the love of all whiskey lovers, this ultimate whiskey extra-large ball gift set by Frolk will ensure warm and watery drinks are just a thing of the past. Pour the bourbon, whiskey or scotch in the two twisted whiskey glasses and drop the pair of frozen stainless steel balls using a tong into the glasses and leave the warm and watery drink behind. The set also features two stylish coasters and freezer pouch.

Adjustable Laptop Stand

Working from home has become a necessity in the past one year. If you see your man struggling through his day’s work because of lack of regular workstation, it is fitting to be thoughtful. Buy him an adjustable laptop stand he can use while working from bed or couch. The lightweight and foldable stand can be adjusted to the desired angle, its most part is made of aluminum and also has built in fans to keep your machine from overheating.

Veitorld survival gear

For the outdoorsy kind in your life, a camping/survival kit will make a good gift. Designed to be taken everywhere, this Veitorld multitool hatchet can be used for a range of jobs while camping, hunting or in DIY projects. It comprises 14 different tools – while the axe and hammer are the main attractions of the multitool – it also includes a knife, screwdriver, bottle opener, plier, wire cutter and hex wrench to name a few. The gear is made from high-grade stainless steel and each tool is covered with durable black oxidation making it rust resistant and durable.