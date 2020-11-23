2021 Mercedes Maybach S-Class is for the chauffeur-driven elite

Being in the same arena as the likes of Bentley Flying Spur and the Rolls-Royce Ghost is no mean feat. And if a four-door ultra-luxury sedan manages to outdo them, it deserves all the attention in this world.

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is now 7-inches longer, has more road presence with a 27-slat grille, hood with a chrome strip down the middle, chrome finish fin, and polished trims surrounding the lower air vents. Truly made for the chauffeur-driven elite customers who demand nothing but the best on the planet.

Interior worthy of a private jet

The 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine powered all-wheel drive car has an interior that’ll put other renowned luxury full-blown sedans to shame. It is tailored for rear passenger comfort without doubt, and what better for the upcoming 100th anniversary of the brand. The luxury on wheels is mindfully designed for comfort and safety with a mind-boggling 50-inches of leg room and 12.8-inches of knee room.

Rear executive seat is where you want to be in the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class with the massage function, side bolsters, configurable backrests, massaging leg rests, folding tables and 10-liter refrigerated section and plenty of airbags.

The luxury continues with the electronically controlled (with the car key, roof liner button or central touchscreen display) rear doors from the inside. When you need to enter the vehicle, the doors can be opened by touching the sensor on the door handle.

Dressed to impress













2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class gives the choosey buyers plenty of exterior paint job options – single color variants including metallic, non-metallic, or bespoke finish or the flamboyant dual-tone finish visually separated by the hand-laid pinstripe/coachline.

For the driver, there’s plenty to get hold of the steering wheel and take it for a drive. After all, it produces 517 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. For a smooth drive, this Maybach has AIRMATIC air suspension and a number of driving modes depending on the terrain and road conditions.

The driver assists are something that the ultra-luxury sedan will spoil you for – the active distance assist, active steering assist, traffic sign assist, active lane-keeping assist, active lane change assist, evasive steering assist, and active blind spot assist. All this exclusiveness comes at a starting price tag of $173,000, as the 2021 Mercedes Maybach S-Class comes to the U.S. dealerships in mid-2021.