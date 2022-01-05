2023 BMW iX M60 is 610 horsepower performance electric SUV with 280 miles range

Emissions-free driving is the future of the automotive industry and each manufacturer is gunning to make early inroads and then lead from the front. Adding a high-performance SUV to the ranks, BMW has announced the 2023 iX M60 at CES 2022.

A taste of what an electric SUV can be, this new benchmark in the brand’s iX technology combines M-branded adaptive dual-axle air suspension to deliver 610 horsepower (in Sports Mode) and 811 lb-ft of torque (with Launch Control activated). The max output dips in normal driving mode when the Sport Mode and the Launch Control are deactivated. The iX M60 can then pull off a combined output of about 532 horsepower and 749 lb-ft of torque.

Performance

Nonetheless, the dynamic combination of sustainability and performance results in the BMW iX M60 reaching 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. This is majorly because of the two electric motors onboard – one in the front and the other in the rear. German luxury automaker uses the principle of “current-energized synchronous machine” to achieve higher energy density in the rear motor to accelerate the car into new performance levels.

For electric car enthusiasts focused on milage, the iX M60 is not the best to please. With the car’s top speed electronically limited to 155 mph, this also has an average range of 280 miles per charge.

Battery and more









In fact, the car features a 111.5kWh battery, of which about 106kWh is usable. This is still in comparison, to other car models, pretty massive. The battery can charge up to 80 percent in under 100 minutes using 50kW charger. Juicing up the battery with the larger 100kW charger or 250kW DC fast charger, the charge time scales down to under 50 minutes and 35 minutes respectively.

Going by the looks of the capable SUV, it’s pretty recognizable to the BMW’s own iX xDrive50 from the outside, though tweaks in the inside in addition to self-parking and partially autonomous driving features should set the iX M60 apart. The car is slated to arrive in eight exterior colors, including exclusive Titanium Bronze with bronze-highlighted 22-inch wheels, and five interior colors starting at $105,100. It will be available in the US from June 2022.