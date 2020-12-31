Best 8-inch chef’s knives to revamp your meal prep

If you have by now turned into a chef, being at home more often than in the years before this one; you’d have realized that a chef’s knife is the true workhorse in the kitchen. Useful for almost any task you throw at it, a good chef’s knife can transform your meal prep experience.

If you’re a pro, there are certain preferences you’ve locked – but if cooking is a chore for you or you’re just starting to enjoy the prep time – a good knife can make slicing, dicing, and finer chopping tasks feel lighter and easier. There are endless options out there, but what chef’s around the globe prefer should be worth your kitchen. If you think alike, head down for the selected chef’s knives that are comfortable to handle, razor sharp to use, and worth your kitchen in 2021.

Global G-2 Classic

Perfect for mincing, cutting, chopping, and slicing, this Japanese-style knife is lightweight and well-balanced 8-incher. Featuring a blade made of stainless steel with a mixture of molybdenum and vanadium, which extends right back to the handle, where it is dimpled and injected with the right amount of sand for a comfortable – slip-resistant – grip and balance. The Global G-2 is crafted by hand in Yoshikin’s factory in Niigata, Japan, and meets global standards, especially at the edges, which are face ground so they remain sharp for longer than other stainless steel knives. Though the Global knife is dishwasher safe, it is recommended to be hand-washed to protect edges.

Wusthof Classic

German knife-maker Wusthof has been an industry leader and its classic 8-inch chef’s knife is almost every eminent chef’s go-to tool. Ideally impactful in all the basic chopping and cutting chores, the knife is precision-forged from a single piece of high-carbon stainless steel – resistant to stains and corrosion – while the triple riveted handle is made ergonomically from synthetic materials that resist fading. Grounded to be 20-percent sharper, the blade can retain its edge for a long time and it is connected to the handle through a full bolster and finger guard for safety.

MAC MTH-80 Professional Series

Manufactured in their entirety in Japan, MAC knives have been at the forefront of consumer kitchen knife market. The assortment is spearheaded by the MTH-80, which is the manufacturer’s most popular knife for everyday use. Featuring a 2.5mm stainless steel blade and short bolster that allows it to easily cut, slice, and dice through most everyday items – the MAC MTH-80 interestingly has dimples on the blade that have been found effective while cutting through sticky foods and fruits. One of the bestsellers, that many professionals are glad to put their weight behind, this knife has edges that retain sharpness for a long time.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Classic

German chef’s knives had been a staple in the west for long before the Japanese options weighed in. If your loyalty drives you to European makers simply for their bolster design, typically running down to the blade, Zwilling’s classic 8-inch multipurpose knife is a good option, in addition to the Wusthof above. This one is not as German as the Wusthof, for its assembled in Spain with stainless steel blades sourced from Germany, nonetheless, it’s finely honed for long lasting sharpness. Featuring a triple rivet handle for comfortable grip and balance, it’s completely dishwasher safe.

Mercer Culinary Renaissance

Not from the house of Zwilling or Wusthof, yet a force to reckon with – the Mercer Culinary M23510 Renaissance is a must-have chef’s knife if you’re starting out. A well-balanced knife made from high carbon, stainless German steel, it features an ergonomically designed triple riveted handle. A go-to knife for its price, this has a shortened bolster, somewhat usual in Japanese options, which exposes a full blade edge for cutting and sharpening. It’s dishwasher safe but again recommended to be hand-washed as intense heat and harsh detergents are likely to cause the handle to deteriorate.