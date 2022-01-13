Netflix drops ‘Neymar: The Perfect Chaos’ trailer, docuseries streams January 25

A month back Netflix released a teaser for its latest documentary featuring the Brazilian football star Neymar. Now the digital streaming platform has released the official trailer of ‘Neymar: The Perfect Chaos’.

The three-part series offers a foretaste into the life and career of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star forward. Directed by David Charles Rodrigues, the trailer offers glimpses into what the three-part docuseries might have in store for us.

Hailed as one of the best strikers in the world, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior (aka Neymar) is both a cult and a controversial figure. The three-episode series features his spectacular rise in football from teenage days at Santos FC (Brazilian football club) to the prime success he enjoyed with FC Barcelona. Now being an integral part of Brazil’s football team and cherishing glory days with PSG, the series tracks his life’s journey and hiccups on and off the field.

The series tracks Neymar’s rise to fame beside his personal relationship with his father, family, friends, and other players. The docuseries takes a deep dive into the highest-paid athlete’s personality, emotions, legacy, and how he dredged himself from the dark side of fame and cemented his place with the legends.

The two-minute fourteen seconds trailer also offers glimpses of what some of the biggest stars in the world of football have to say about the 29-year-old Brazilian. The series features interviews of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Luis Suarez, Angel Di Maria, and former English star David Beckham sharing their views about charismatic Neymar.

Premieres January 25

Set to premiere on January 25, Neymar: The Perfect Chaos is bound to leave you glued to the screen as you take a peep into Neymar’s life, who Brazilians refer to as the second maestro after Pele.

Featuring some of the biggest names in football talking about the Brazilian star, the docuseries appears to be a blockbuster ride for both football and documentary lovers. Netflix will be dropping all three episodes at once, so if you are a fan of binge-watching, the streaming platform has got you covered.