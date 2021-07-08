Best Airstream rentals in the US for a perfect holiday

Airstream trailers have gained immense popularity in the past few decades. With their shiny silver exterior and sleek shape, the Airstream trailers have managed to exemplify the sense of nostalgia and the futuristic feel. Moreover, these majestic trailers are providing wonderful vacation rentals across the world.

Usually located in somewhat remote areas, Airstream trailers provide an elevated camping/glamping experience paired with the comfort of traditional vacation rentals. Perfect for family getaways, romantic holidays or a trip with friends – here are the best Airstream rentals across the US.

Magical Airstream, Joshua Tree, California

A beautiful oasis in the desert, this magical rental named Flying Cloud Airstream is located on the doorstep of Joshua Tree National Park. The trailer is suited both for singles and couples, featuring all the basic amenities it has a 3-bed configuration for sleeping; a fully stocked kitchen with a roomy refrigerator, 3-burner gas stove-top, oven, microwave, AC, water heater; and a separate shower and toilet. There is a gas grill, a deck and patio furniture to enjoy the outdoors.

Airstream Dreaming, Flagstaff, Arizona

This renovated 1965 Airstream is located on a private half-acre with stunning mountain views in Flagstaff. Besides a full shower and bath, it has a kitchenette area with a fridge and freezer, microwave, and utensils. This 25-feet-long retreat offers plenty of seating options inside with its foldout table. It features a convertible couch and a queen-sized bed to provide for comfortable sleeping. Moreover, it is surrounded by many adventurous hiking trails.

Vintage Airstream, Mill Valley, California

This Immaculate Vintage Airstream in Mill Valley dates back to the 1960s. Just across the Golden Gate Bridge 14 miles north of San Francisco, this rental offers a spacious interior and ease of accessibility to day trips. It is furnished with period decor while providing new appliances with a bright cherry red kitchenette and a backyard treehouse. It has a queen-sized bed, a comfy fold-down couch, cable TV, and a full-sized bathroom with all the facilities.

Super Cute Retro Airstream, Wimberley, Texas

Considered one of the delights of Texas Hill Country, this Super Cute Retro Airstream is nestled in an elm grove. It has a spacious deck with a grill and string lighting, perfect for alfresco dining. There is a hot tub for soaking, a large outdoor shower for two, and a fire pit. Inside, there is an iron bedframe with a queen-sized mattress, a bathroom with a small shower and toilet, and a fully stocked kitchen.

Malibu Dream Airstream, Malibu, California

This Dream Airstream perched on a private cliff in Malibu comes with mesmerizing oceanic views, lush surroundings and occasional wildlife sightings. The airstream was stripped down and redesigned into a large studio with three huge frameless glass panels that slide open to a massive cantilevered deck. It is equipped with one bed, a bath and a kitchen to accommodate up to three guests at a time.