Best Christmas movies on streaming services to spread holiday cheer

Christmas is a wonderful time of the year and a great time for movies too. While holidays and family reunions can be a bit stressful, watching holiday-themed movies with your kin can serve as a strategic distraction from any fallout over dinner table.

There is a plethora of holiday classics – each perfectly developed to be watched with family and friends gathered under a big, cozy blanket. Thankfully, the major streaming services have brilliant Christmas movies for every holiday enthusiast. Be it holiday rom-com, cute animations, or much-celebrated names – you’ll find a favorite on either Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, or Disney Plus. Here are the best 35 Christmas movies you can watch on various streaming services.

Netflix

Netflix has become one of the top streaming services when it comes to cheerful Christmas movies. It offers lovely rom-coms, thrilling races to save Christmas, musicals, and many such delightful picks. The most famous of Netflix’s offerings for Christmas rom-coms include “A Christmas Prince,” “The Princess Switch,” “The Princess Switch: Switched Again,” “Holidate,” “Let it Snow,” “Operation Christmas Drop,” and “The Knight Before Christmas.”

“Rise of the Guardians,” “Klaus,” “The Christmas Chronicles,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” and “The Christmas Chronicles 2” will excite you with the race against time to save the holiday spirit and Christmas.

Amazon Prime

If you have already finished watching Christmas movies on Netflix, you must watch the Christmas movies on Amazon Prime. Prepare yourself a holiday cocktail, fill up a plate with your favorite Christmas treats, and snuggle under a blanket for these wonderful holiday movies.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” might not be the typical Christmas movie, but it is one of the classic holiday picks. The star-studded romantic comedy “Love Actually” and “The Holiday” are ideal picks for a cheerful Christmas. Other holiday movies on Amazon include “Christmas in the City,” “Holiday Engagement,” “The Polar Express,” and “The Man who Invented Christmas.”

Hulu

After all the preparations for Christmas, you deserve a cozy movie night. Watching an incredible Christmas movie all curled up in the sofa is one of the easiest ways to get in the holiday spirit. We have listed some of the best Christmas movies on Hulu that will make you laugh, cry, and offer a whole bunch of holiday cheer.

The streaming service’s holiday movie offerings include “Last Christmas,” “This Christmas,” “A Very Brady Christmas,” “The Spirit of Christmas,” “Prancer,” “Home for the Holidays,” “A Christmas Tree Miracle,” and “Angels in the Snow,” along with a few other titles.

Disney Plus

Although relatively new, Disney Plus has become quite the famous streaming service for its entertaining blend of classic and modern Disney movies. It brings some of the best Christmas movies to celebrate the season with your family. As Disney movies spread magic, love and happy vibes – these movies are sure to put a smile on your face and uplift the holiday spirit.

“The Santa Claus,” “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” “A Christmas Carol,” “Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas,” “Home Alone,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” are some of the most celebrated titles for Christmas that are available for streaming on Disney Plus.