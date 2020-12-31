Coravin Model Three makes opening, pouring and preserving wine effortless

Wine lovers often have to deal with the issue of preserving the exquisite drink if they are unable to finish the bottle in its entirety at once. While many wine preservation systems provide a semblance of a solution, they require you consume the wine within a couple of days after opening the bottle.

The Coravin Model Three Wine Preservation System offers a much better alternative. Be it red, white or rose, this model unlocks your choices so you can drink any wine, in any amount you prefer and that without pulling the cork.

Coravin Model Three

Featuring a friendly and functional design, the Model Three is absolutely wonderful for everyday wine drinking. It has a molded architecture in a neutral colorway and restricted accessories. The finest preservation system keeps your wine safe from oxidation, allowing it to age naturally and appropriately.

Coravin has diminished the amount of force required to attach the device to the top of the bottle. It features innovative SmartClamps that allow the system to go easily on/off any bottle. You can simply insert, tip, and pour your drinks; and afterward can save the rest of the bottle for weeks, months, or even years.

Limited accessories

The lightweight preservation system includes two Coravin Pure Capsules and one Coravin Screw Cap. Its specifically coated wine needle pierces quietly through your wine cork allowing you to pour wine both swiftly and gently. All you need to do is to press the trigger to pressurize the wine bottle, release to let the wine pour out.

The ergonomic handle and angled spout make wine pouring effortless. Afterward, argon gas, an inert gas used in the wine-making process, enters the bottle and protects the remainder of the drink from oxidation.