Best designed products of 2020 for a geek’s den

The year so far has had its fair share of surprises and in this torrid time, there have been a few commendable product designs that have stood out. The choice was difficult to make but manufacturers and designers have come up with some amazing designs that influence our daily life in more ways than one.

These winning products of 2020 are aesthetically designed and have practical utility for all geeks out there. Let’s take a dive right into the designs which won our hearts.

FORME Life connected fitness mirror

The current pandemic has prompted everyone to tweak their daily routines to fit the new normal. Working out is one thing that is part of a daily routine for most and to make your fitness regime more interactive at home there is just the right accessory. Designed by Yves Béhar, the FORME Life connected fitness mirror truly wins on the design and functionality front.

The smart mirror displays all the requisite information about your fitness regime along with other vital statistics to help you stay focused on fitness goals. The resistance system simulates weights for muscle-flexing exercises. The training system adjusts to fitness goals and even has life-size instructors on-screen to make it more practical in use. Forme Life will launch in fall 2020 for $149 a month subscription for 39 months which includes the machine cost and content fees.

Polygon light magnetic tiles

Talking about the best designed products, and this one is right up there with the best. The Polygon light magnetic tiles bring eye-pleasing modularity to your apartment as you can place them any which way on the wall. You can choose from plain tiles, cork tiles, plant tiles or have a combination of them all to give your living room a distinct clean appeal. The touch sensitive light is more than just your regular floor lamp or ceiling light, as it lets you interact with the individual tiles to get creative.

One day you could have a minimalist geometric shape on the wall and the very next day you can create complex shapes on the wall. The possibilities are limitless. Each tile’s lighting can be turned on or off individually letting you control the ambiance of the room. The starter pack of Light Polygon tiles costs $38.50, going all the way up to $335 depending on the type and number of tiles chosen.

Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor

A nerd’s cave is not complete without gaming goodness and the Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved gaming monitor is one you’ll love to own. The 49-inch display immerses you in the action thanks to the 5,120 x 1,440 DQHD resolution screen having 240 frames per second refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The curvature of the screen is 1000R which matches the contour of the eye for a lifelike reception of the visual output.

For lightning-fast game response time of 1ms (GTG), the curved monitor works perfectly in sync with your PC’s graphics card for smooth in-game transitions thanks to the G-Sync and Adaptive-sync compatibility. For a seamless gaming experience, the monitor is designed for optimal height and angle adjustment. For that cool factor, behind the monitor, there is Infinity Core Lighting having 52 colors and 5 lighting effects. The monitor does carry a hefty price tag of $1,700 but it is well worth the investment.

Lumen Couture LED Matrix Light Up face mask

Sporting a face mask for safety is the norm currently. So, how about a mask that lets you make a strong fashion statement? Yes, this cool face mask does exactly that. Wear the LED Matrix Face Mask by Lumen Couture on the streets and you will get some jaw-dropping reactions. It can display custom texts, doodles a voice input or even display the current music equalizer on the mask with the help of an app.

The mask is completely washable as the electronic components can be removed anytime for a quick wash. The idea is conceptualized by fashion designer Chelsea Klukas of Lumen Couture and this is one of our favorites on the list. You can buy the LED Matrix Face Mask right away for $95.

Fend One foldable bike helmet

Designing a winning product is all about the daily usability and how it makes your life a tad simpler. The Fend One foldable bike helmet does exactly, folding into a compact form factor when not in use for portability. Taking a detour from the belief that safe helmets need to be stiff and sturdy, Fend One folds gets best of both worlds.

It is US CPSC and European EN1078 certified for safety standards and doesn’t have any structural compromises in design even though it has movable parts. There is a protective outer shell constructed out of ABS and PC with inner cushioning EPS that’s shock-absorbing too. Folding it to half the volume makes it ultra-portable and comes at a value for money proposition of $119.