Carhartt WIP x Rocket Espresso Milano ready to brew more cups of coffee

True blue coffee lovers have another reason to celebrate. For those espresso-loving people, we’ve already featured a number of related products that can be ideal as Christmas gifts. Coffee is one favorite subject we won’t get tired of featuring and we don’t think the coffee industry will only continue to flourish.

We shared with you why coffee helps with digestive health and how to cope with a coffee addict. We knew someone who gave up coffee for tea for a while but it wasn’t easy. We also tried the Rolls-Royce’s Drive Coffee and shared the Best Coffee Makers in 2019 for under $350. It may have been too early as the year isn’t over yet. And less than two weeks ago, we shared with you the Rocket Porta Via Portable Espresso Machine.

Premium Espresso Machine Yet Again

Rocket has something new to show—the Carhartt WIP x Rocket Espresso Milano. The two companies teamed up to come up with a compact espresso machine. It’s a limited edition offering so we suggest you grab one now. It’s not as portable as the previous model we feature but this one is still ideal for those with not enough space counters but are still looking for premium quality.

Only 100 units have been made. Each machine is numbered with a custom enamel badge so you can own one that is very unique, at least, with its own number and badge. As for the price, each one costs £1,400 which is about $1,800 in the US.

Fashion and Coffee? Perfect Combination!

The Carhartt WIP x Rocket Espresso Milano is set in olive green hue which is inspired by the military-inspired garments. It shows a matte finish, thanks to the powder coating on a stainless steel body.

The espresso machine features a heat exchanger boiler design, hot water nozzle, permanent steam supply, and a single & double -hot portafilter. The water reservoir can take as much as 2.5 liters while boiler capacity is 1.8 liters.