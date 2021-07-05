Best destinations for men to travel alone during the pandemic

Traveling the world alone is a scary yet wonderful idea. It is applauded as a way to learn about yourself, test boundaries, push freedom to its limits, grow as a person and get to do whatever you want without fear of feeling embarrassed. Moreover, during the pandemic, it is the best way to travel!

After spending a year staying at home, it is time to focus on indulgence again; although, you might have to wait for some time for borders to reopen. Whether it is your first time out alone or you already are well-versed in traveling solo, here are the best solo travel destinations for men.

Japan

Given the current global scenario, Japan has some of the strictest travel restrictions in the world, with 152 countries on its prohibited list. Tourists from Australia, Brunei, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam are allowed to visit the country. However, there are many exceptions and rules are changing constantly. Once you get a green light to visit Japan, you can explore the metropolis of Tokyo, temples of Kyoto, the hot springs of Hakone and much more. Perfect for solo travelers, it has high rankings on safety and locals are very hospitable.

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok is a perfect destination for all people, with its concrete jungle teeming with divergent personalities and crisscrossing travelers. The capital of Thailand is known for its ornate shrines and vibrant city life. The locals are very friendly and hospitable, and there is a lot of exploring to do. You can travel around these marvelous structures, go on a boat trip, shop in Chatuchak market and so much more. If you are looking to visit Bangkok during the pandemic, you must know that most travelers are required to quarantine for 14 days in an Alternative State Quarantine facility.

New Zealand

New Zealand is a beautiful destination for solo travels. It offers hundreds of adventure tourism activities on the South Island. You can try skiing, boating, rafting, bungee jumping, biking, sky diving and more. Its legendary landscape with soaring peaks and deep valleys is apt for a good hike. Cape Reinga and Ninety Mile Beach provide picturesque vistas of the sea. But, other than a few exceptions for partners, dependents and critical workers, only its native citizens and residents are allowed into the country without first requesting to travel.

El Camino de Santiago, Spain

Spain suffered greatly because of Covid-19, therefore the country has got a strict screening process if you are looking forward to a visit. Once you get to go, El Camino de Santiago is the best option for solo travelers, where you can go trekking, enjoy local cuisines and wines. Anyone who is fully vaccinated can enter the country for a holiday without proof of a negative Covid test, even if they are arriving from a place categorized as ‘risk’ countries; although, travelers from South Africa, Brazil and India are prohibited to enter Spain at the moment.

Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

The Galapagos Islands is a volcanic archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, which is one of the world’s top-most destinations for wildlife enthusiasts. The isolated terrain of the islands harbors a diversity of flora and fauna. You can go sightseeing, snorkeling, hiking, sea kayaking, scuba diving and do much more. Travelers vaccinated for Covid-19 can enter the country and the most popular Galapagos Islands. Unvaccinated tourists are allowed to enter with evidence of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.