Best places to travel with kids in the US this spring

Spring travel is a great way to make lifelong memories and spend some quality time with your loved ones before most destinations are overrun by summer vacationers. Once you start a family trip, you try to find ideal locations that offer something for everyone’s entertainment while enjoying the mild weather and attractive prices.

There are plenty of warm places to travel with kids in the US in spring. However, the choice of destination depends on your family’s interests, whether you like hiking, exploring cultural sights, or a typical beach vacation. From theme parks to awe-inspiring natural wonders, these kid-friendly spots offer a perfect spring vacation for the entire family.

Washington DC

With mild temperatures and many family-friendly activities, Washington DC is one of the best places to visit during the spring. You can attend the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which has stunning blooms and many fun outdoor events for the family. Older children can explore educational displays at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, while the little ones will be amused by a visit to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

Yellowstone National Park

Spring is the best time to visit the Yellowstone National Park as the season offers mild weather, fewer crowds, and little to no traffic. The kids will love watching Old Faithful geyser erupt, while you can go for a light stroll along the Grand Prismatic Overlook Trail to its namesake natural wonder. If your family likes trekking, you can combine the Mystic Falls, Fairy Creek, and Little Firehole trails and explore the beauty of the first national park in the US. For animal sightings, you can visit the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center or be on the lookout for bison and other wildlife on your trek.

The Outer Banks

An archipelago of islands, the Outer Banks is a popular destination to visit in April, when the temperatures are mild and hotels are relatively affordable. With a 200-mile coastline dotted with gorgeous sandy beaches, you can visit the numerous beautiful lighthouses including the must-visits Currituck Beach Lighthouse, Bodie Island Lighthouse, and Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. You can enjoy the mesmerizing sunrises and sunsets reflecting in the waters, while the kids would love the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

Orlando

One of the world’s most kid-friendly destinations, Orlando is filled with theme parks and other amazing features tailor-made for everyone’s entertainment. The biggest attraction in Orlando is the Walt Disney World, which offers a brilliant spring break choice for families with warm and dry weather, and multiple unique events. Moreover, local hotels boast tons of suite-style facilities, with rooms furbished in “Jurassic World” and “Despicable Me” themes to make your stay more fun.

Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach is a perfect family vacation spot with calm shores and fun attractions. You can explore Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, Family Kingdom Amusement Park, Broadway Grand Prix, and many mini golf courses. As it is a popular summer holiday destination, visiting it in spring offers quiet and crowd-free time with your family. Creative kids will enjoy building sandcastles on the 60 miles of sandy beach, while the active kids can revel in the chance to kayak or parasail.