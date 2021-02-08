Olio Bello lakeside glamping offers pristine beauty of Western Australia

Glamping has become a popular form of camping with 21st century tourists seeking the accommodation and facilities more luxurious than those of traditional camping. The tourism industry has been thriving and increasingly offering more enjoyable glamping experiences to travelers.

Proposing such an experience, Olio Bello offers a unique lakeside glamping on its outstanding and award-winning 320 acre organic olive farm on the Margaret River region. With its top-notch olive groves, Noah’s Ark orchard, and wonderful glamping experience – Olio Bello is an exquisite blend of Australian beauty and Italian ethos.

Olio Bello glamping

Only a few minutes from the pristine beaches of Gracetown, world-class surf breaks, and wineries; Olio Bello is a beautiful haven for people looking for a quiet weekend. The site has glamping tents perched around the lake, well away from the restaurant and tasting rooms. These lakeside luxury bungalows are part tent, part chalet, and perfect for a night away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Architecturally designed for minimum environmental impact and maximum comfort, each bungalow features a private en-suite, kitchenette, mini-bar, Eco-fan, reverse-cycle, air conditioning, spacious sunset viewing decks, farm-made produce, and the luxuries of organic living. Communal BBQ facilities are also available on the glamping site.

Lakeside luxury









The property features six luxury safari-style bungalows nestled around the lake and surrounded by natural landscapes, 8,000 olive trees, and 14 unique groves. Guests can wander through the olive groves, enjoy the scrumptious cuisines in the café, try out organic beauty products, or just sit back to enjoy the stunning sunset.

Aligning with Olio Bello’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and farming principles, the glamping experience offers a combination of luxury and natural beauty to its guests. The organic and sustainable retreat aims to protect the bio-diversity and uniqueness of the region by connecting people back to nature.