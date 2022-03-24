Best European destinations to visit in spring 2022

Spring is the best time to step out in the world and go exploring. It is that time of the year when nature is bursting with flowers and plants, attracting beachgoers, hikers, and nature lovers alike. There are so many alluring destinations you can explore during this season, however, Europe in spring is absolutely amazing.

The continent offers the ideal combination of moderate temperatures, off-season prices, and fewer crowds before summer vacations begin. It is the perfect time to discover the most beautiful destinations in Greece, Spain or Italy. Read on to know about the best spring destinations in Europe.

Provence, South of France

The near-perfect weather of Provence region of Southern France in spring makes it perfect to visit. You can witness the region covered with creamy drifts of almond blossom, cherry blossoms, and soft fruit trees. Moreover, lavender attracts thousands of people to the region each spring. You can go to La Colombe d’Or in nearby Saint-Paul-de-Vence, a gallery/restaurant that is dotted with paintings by Picasso, Matisse and more. Explore the cultural, architectural, and natural heritage of the region.

Rome, Italy

Home to Vatican City, Rome is one of the most beautiful cities on the face of the planet. During Easter celebrations, two million people get blessed by the Pope. You get to witness Roman culture in the weeks leading up to, during, or even after the Holy Weeks, which is absolutely amazing. There are so many cultural and architectural heritage sites in Rome that will make you fall in love with this city. You can take strolls in Spanish streets and enjoy the marvelous food.

Seville, Spain

Seville is one of the most famous cities in Andalucia. The city is rich in architectural and historical culture. You can revel in Spanish culture, with tapas, sangria, and flamenco. Moreover, the famous Feria de Abril or spring fair is one of the most famous events in the country. Every April, the city turns into a lively fiesta for a week, where people don traditional Andalucian attires, stuff themselves on mouthwatering food, dance like no one is watching, and enjoy the city’s parades.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

If you want to experience the postcard-pretty Italy, the Amalfi Coast is rimmed by the “road of 1,000 bends,” which connects small villages through a landscape of olive groves and lemon trees. As it is a favorite summer destination, it can get really crowded, making spring a suitable time to visit Amalfi Coast. The entire landscape dons a floral attire during the season: Jasmine and orange dot the balconies and the trellises bolted to the cliffs. The beaches are breathtaking and the food is simply scrumptious.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

During the spring, Amsterdam is full of clear blue skies, sun, mild temperature, and a lot of flowers. The last Saturday in April each year celebrates the annual King’s Day (or Koningsdag). You can enjoy the festivities that start with street parties the evening before and continue into the next day with flea markets selling trinkets and food. April marks the peak tulip season in the country, which is simply a riot of colors and a magnificent sight to behold.