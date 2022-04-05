Singapore Airlines’ Airbus A380 suites feature luxury beds, spacious lavatories and more

Singapore Airlines is re-launching its double-decker Airbus A380 aircraft flying between New York and Singapore via Frankfurt. The refurbished double-decker superjumbo jet, which is the world’s largest passenger plane, will elevate the in-air experience with numerous luxury features, including double beds and spacious lavatories among others.

The aircraft is equipped with six luxurious first-class suites that mirror the comforts of an upscale hotel room. Travelers will have access to a wardrobe with a set of comfy pajamas and slippers. Read on to know about other luxury additions to the aircraft.

Lavish suites

Each cabin spans 50 square feet and comes complete with a reclining leather armchair, a comfortable bed, and sliding doors offering complete privacy. The center divider between two cabins makes way for a splendid double bed. Two first-class passengers can merge their suites to create 100 square feet of living space. Moreover, there are blackout window shades to help you settle in for sleep. There is also a desktop for work and a tablet to control everything from dimming lights to changing their colors. A 32-inch TV would keep you entertained throughout your journey.

Spacious lavatories

The first-class suites are equipped with spacious lavatories. The bathroom has a separate vanity, washbasin, and toilet where you can use the amenity kit from the French brand Lalique. The sit-down vanity counter has a delightful range of toiletries including the EDT, body lotion, and facial mist from Lalique. The large bathroom completes the suite’s experience and allows passengers to refresh and recharge before landing.

Fine dining experience

First-class suites include a fine dining experience, where meals are served on beautiful linen and Wedgewood china, alongside a choice between vintage Champagnes Dom Pérignon and Krug. Singapore Airlines’ famed dish lobster thermidor will be on the first-class menu. Passengers can also opt for the main course crafted by an International Culinary Panel of chefs from around the world. Moreover, the airlines is sourcing green vegetables from AeroFarms, a vertical farm in New Jersey, to curate a menu with fresh ingredients.