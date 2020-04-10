Explore South African wilderness on safari drives streamed live

The complexion of how we interact with our world has changed in the last few weeks as stringent lockdowns in coronavirus affected countries is keeping people indoors. There are countless things that have been affected by this unprecedented event and outdoor activities like wildlife safaris have come to a grinding halt.

It is virtually impossible to imagine going out on a safari expedition so luxury travel company &Beyond and wildlife pros WildEarth have collaborated to bring exciting wildlife exploration adventure to the virtual space.

Real-time safari from the comfort of your couch

The three-hour live drive on board a 4WD vehicle through the wilderness of &Beyond Ngala Private Game Reserve and Djuma Private Game Reserve will be streamed twice a day – once at 8 AM GMT and at 5:30 PM GMT. Both these private reserves lie on the fringes of Kruger National Park – Ngala located in the greater Timbavati Private Game Reserve and Djuma in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve.

The drives will be hosted by experts from the two organizing companies and streamed on social media platforms on &Beyond’s Facebook and YouTube channel daily from April 13 till next four weeks. The virtual wildlife live feed will toggle between three to four cameras to bring the best wildlife action to the fore.

Learning opportunity for children stuck at home

This unique way to explore wildlife is ideal for kids confined to the homes, as the first 45 minutes of the live stream will feature a question-answer session where children can ask questions via Twitter or Youtube. As a parent, you can also sign up your young one for age-appropriate personalized responses by signing-up at wildearth-kids and sending email at kidsquestions@wildearth.tv.

It is highly likely that you’ll be able to spot elephants, giraffes, wild dogs, female leopard or the Birmingham lion pride with two white lion cubs. The highlights of the feed can also be accessed on Instagram.