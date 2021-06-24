Best folding chairs for your next camping trip

The great outdoors can be a bliss with fresh air, beautiful views and solace; however, not finding a comfortable place to sit can dampen the joyful feeling. Although you can use a log or stump to sit on when you are camping, it obviously does not compare to the comfort and ease of a camping chair.

There are many types of foldable chairs that you can bring on your next camping trip. These have a collapsible frame, a seat and a back to offer you secure and snug seating in the outdoor environment. We have rounded up the five best folding chairs that are easy-to-use, sturdy, varying degrees of portable and are comfy to sit in.

Oniva Portable Folding Chair

The Oniva Portable Folding Chair is a fine choice if you value convenience over comfort. The chair has a padded seat and armrests, a fold-out side table, a hanging armrest caddy for holding books and magazines. It features an attached side table, two beverage holders, and other nooks of various sizes for storing your stuff such as sunglasses and phone. Grab-and-go with the under-seat carrying handles or uses the adjustable, detachable shoulder strap for longer treks.

Big Agnes Helinox Chair One

Weighing 1.9 pounds, the Big Agnes Helinox Chair One is strong enough to support up to 320 pounds. The poles of the chair pop themselves into place automatically, so all you will need to do is to slide on the seat cover. Easy-to-assemble design, it has a high-strength nylon frame providing maximum vigor with minimum weight.

Ozark Trail Folding Camp Chair

This classic chair has a polyester body, a lightweight steel frame, a cupholder, and a carrying case. This portable seat can simply collapse and be tossed in the trunk of your car. Its durable polyester fabric allows it to last for a long time and endure various conditions. The sturdy steel frame offers strength and stability during use.

ALPHA CAMP Mesh Back Folding Chair

Perfect for camping, picnics, concerts or any other activities, the ALPHA CAMP folding chair can be set up quickly. It takes mere seconds to be opened and folded, and easily be packed into its carry bag for storage or travel. Its sturdy steel frame creates the ideal balance between comfort and supports an impressive 350 pounds.

ALPS Mountaineering Camp Chair

This Camp Chair weighs 10.5 pounds and has the impressive capacity to hold 425 pounds. The seat is rather low than its counterparts. The seat and the back are padded to offer maximum comfort. It features solid armrests, a tall back and a bonus holder cup. Moreover, its detachable back frame specifically designed for compact transporting and storing.