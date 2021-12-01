Best gifts an avid traveler would appreciate

Finding a perfect gift for the traveler in your life can be a bit tricky. With a huge variety of gadgets and gear catering to all traveling needs, it is quite the task to find what they will like and can use both while traveling and at home.

You can get them something that they will carry with them on every vacation or something to encourage a new journey. From health care to travel gear and chic accessories, we have listed the best gifts every globetrotter will love and be thankful for.

Hydro Flask Insulated Water Bottle

It is quite easy to forget to drink water when you are traveling. This 24-ounce standard mouth insulated water bottle from Hydro Flask keeps you hydrated all along. It is compact enough to be stashed in a backpack or messenger bag, but large enough to maintain your water intake. This bottle is available in a variety of colors and employs double wall vacuum insulation to keep your water at a refreshing temperature.

Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

A nice pair of noise-cancelling headphones is a good idea for someone who is headed out on a long flight or is getting back to daily commute. Sony’s high-quality wireless headphones WH-1000XM4 offer a comfortable fit, premium sound to elevate listening experience and intuitive touch sensor controls. It has up to 30 hours of battery life with fast charging capabilities and an enhanced Smart Listening feature set that allows you to carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

Chester Minima Carry-On Luggage

Every traveler requires premium quality carry-on luggage that can endure the wear and tear of the voyage. The Chester carry-on luggage has a great storage capacity in a lightweight and portable size. It features two spacious compartments, interior organizer to store small items and dual compression straps to maximize space and prevent shifting of items. The luggage features TSA approved exterior dimensions and a durable hard shell to ensure that it will last through constant use.

JBL Portable Speaker

Good music makes everything better. JBL Charge 3 is a wonderful portable Bluetooth speaker for a traveler to enjoy moments of solitude while admiring a picturesque place. The speaker has amazing sound quality, long battery life, and a waterproof design. It is perfect to bring with you on your travels and can be used at home. Moreover, its high-capacity 6,000mAh battery can charge your smartphones and tablets through its USB output.

Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera

People who travel a lot like to document their journey and when looking for a gift for a traveler, a camera is a brilliant choice. Sony’s A6000 is a mirrorless camera that matches the quality of many DSLRs. It is compact, easier to manage and you can take it everywhere with you. Its 24.3MP detail and the world’s fastest auto focus6 offer artistic shots from fast-action to candid. It can capture 11 photos in one second, allowing you to capture fleeting moments.