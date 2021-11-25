Best islands to visit in the United States

The past year has been a bad one for travel; while we all were cooped up inside our homes, the thought of travel helped pass those dull months during the pandemic. Now that vaccinations have rolled out and borders are opening, it’s time to pack our bags and set out to explore the world once again.

You may prefer secluded mountain vacations, but there is nothing soothing and Instagramable than a beautiful island holiday. The coasts of the United Stated are speckled with many magnificent islands that offer dreamy, sun-drenched landscapes encircled by the bluest waters. As there is an island destination for everyone, we have enlisted some of the best islands of the United States for you to choose your next vacation.

Mount Desert Island, Maine

Mount Desert Island is known as the place where mountains and shore meet in a natural and spectacular setting. The island offers a more rustic than tropical getaway. Maine’s largest island is home to Arcadia National Park and the scenic town of Bar Harbor. The island has many picturesque scenery that you can explore by walking the Ocean Path, a four-mile round-trip journey that spreads from Sand Beach to the 110-foot-high Otter Cliff, which is one of the tallest coastal headlands north of Rio de Janeiro.

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Only 12 miles long and 5 miles wide, Hilton Head provides many things to do with more than 250 restaurants, 350 tennis courts and 24 championship golf courses. There are plenty of activities to do – you can go hiking to the Sea Pines Forest Preserve, on the Shell Ring Trail that passes through a pine flatwood forest to a shell ring built by nomadic Native Americans over 4,000 years ago. You can spend your time on the beach, shopping locally-made handicrafts, try delectable cuisine and go golfing.

Amelia Island, Florida

Located just off the coast of northeast Florida, Amelia Island is known for its pristine beaches, clean water, wildlife, world-class resort hotels, spas, golf courses and plenty of eateries. It is rich in natural and historical beauty. The island is the only US location that has been colonized by eight different countries. You can spend your time exploring the island’s cultural heritage or go sightseeing. Owing to its offerings, the island is already a popular holiday destination for locals and foreigners alike.

San Juan Islands, Washington

This island destination is more temperate than tropical. San Juan Islands archipelago is made of 172 named islets, and three most populous among those are Orcas, San Juan and Lopez, which can be reached from the mainland by ferry. The locals are welcoming and friendly and the natural splendor is omnipresent here. On San Juan Island you be mesmerized by the sprawling Pelindaba lavender farm and the intoxicating Syrah at San Juan Vineyards. On Orcas Island, you can go sightseeing over Puget Sound and hiking.

Block Island, Rhode Island

Called “one of the last great places in the Western Hemisphere” by the Nature Conservancy, Block Island is just 12 miles off Rhode Island’s coast. It has over 17 miles of impeccable public beaches and 32 miles of hiking trails. The beautiful Mohegan Bluffs, the 150-foot-tall clay cliffs overseeing the Atlantic are the highlight of the island. The island’s only town, New Shoreham, is lined with boutiques and restaurants worth visiting. You can hit the beaches, go trekking or eat your fill while on this island.

Maui, Hawaii

Well, the beauty of the Hawaiian Islands is unparalleled without a doubt. Maui, the second-largest island of Hawaii, is known for its volcanic beaches, resorts and the soaring Mount Haleakala, a favorite among travelers as a sunrise and sunset point. Maui is the best destination for anyone who enjoys snorkeling, hiking and food. It is also famous for its seasonal views of migrating humpback whales. The island has pleasant weather all year round.