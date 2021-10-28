Zound reveals trio of adidas TWS earbuds for active music lovers

Zound Industries, the Swedish audio pros behind offerings by Marshall and Urbanears; and sporting giant adidas have again joined forces to bring the true wireless audio to the lineup of their adidas headphones.

The trio of wireless earbuds are god-send for athletes and active individuals who prefer sporty and stylish-looking audio accessories without compromising on the audio quality. Let’s have a look at what the three new earbuds – Z.N.E. 01 ANC, Z.N.E 01 and FWD-02 have to offer.

adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC

The premium earbuds in the collection are the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC that have active noise-cancelling (obviously) and a 6mm driver for balanced sound output. The battery life on these with the charging case is 20 hours – 4.5 on the earbuds and 15.5 on the charging case.

The IPX5 sweat-proof and water-resistant audio accessories pair over Bluetooth 5.2 and the three mics on each one of them is a pure advantage. You can pick them up for a price tag of $189 in Light Grey and Night Grey colorways.

adidas Z.N.E. 01

These skip on the ANC tech but bring to the equation a 12mm dynamic driver which should be bliss for audiophiles. The design is also a bit on the classic side minus the silicone ear tips, but those who desire quality audio indoors will like the adidas Z.N.E. 01 TWS earbuds.

The battery life is 5 hours on the buds and 20 hours in the case – a total of 25 hours. The microphone setup is exactly the same as the ANC ones mentioned above. The Z.N.E. 01’s will come in Night Grey color for a price tag of $99.

adidas FWD-02 SPORT

Lastly, we have the FWD-02 Sport earbuds for active runners and gym going people. They have swappable ear tips and wings, along with a force sensor to operate them while wearing gloves. These buds also get the IPX5 rating to protect against sweating or the odd downpour.

These adidas earbuds edge a little ahead with the 6 hours of battery life on the buds and the case brings another 19 hours to the table. The Adidas FWD-02 SPORT is priced at $169, and will soon be up for grabs in Light Grey and Night Grey color options.