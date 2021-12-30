Best pet-friendly hotels in the US your furry friend will love

Gone are the days when you couldn’t take your pets on your travels or have trouble finding a suitable lodging allowing pets. Today, many hotels are providing pet-friendly accommodation options for you and your furry friends to stay together in luxury.

With a growing number of such hotels, it can be overwhelming and confusing to choose. To help you out, we have listed some of the best pet-friendly hotels in the US that allow all your furry friends inside their premises and pamper them as much as their humans.

Bobby Hotel, Nashville

You will be greeted by Sasha, a young shepherd mix from a local animal shelter and the canine ambassador at the super-stylish Nashville hotel. The southern hospitality of pet-friendly Bobby Hotel offers many facilities to you and your pets. Your pet can roam across the majority of the property, including the flamboyant rooftop lounge and the patio at Café at Booby. Rooms feature big balconies with views to keep your furry friends entertained. Moreover, Riverfront Park Dog Park is within a walking distance.

The Gregory Hotel, New York City

This chic hotel is exceptionally close to the Empire State Building, Macy’s, Penn Station and well-connected Herald Square. Featuring luxury rooms with air-conditioning and flat-screen TVs, The Gregory Hotel becomes the place to stay if you are traveling with a pet. The hotel welcomes pets and is known to host pet adoption events on site. The location offers many activities for you and your furry friend to enjoy, including a dog-friendly brunch at Barking Dog and a walk down Madison Square Park.

Calistoga Ranch, Napa Valley

This epicurean destination welcomes all dogs for $150 per stay. Located in Napa Valley, this 157-acre ranch is an amazing place to stay with gourmet goodies and a canine culinary room service menu. Part of Auberge Resorts Collection, it is a serene resort with a vineyard and a private lake, exceptional lodging, an outdoor pool and dining and plenty more conveniences. Apart from brilliant accommodation, it offers dog-friendly hiking trails through the wine country’s neighboring woods.

The St. Regis Aspen Resort, Colorado

Located at the base of Aspen Mountain, this popular ski resort extends its hospitality to all canines and pets can have their own room service menu. The resort loves pets so much that it has employed Kitty, a Bernese mountain dog, as the “doggy social coordinator” on the property. The pet program includes a dog bed and bowl, with dog sitting, walking and bathing services available on request. Your pet can enjoy a protein bowl, sushi roll, beef tenderloin and more from the special menu.

Cypress Inn, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

This Californian hotel features pet-friendly rooms, welcoming all domesticated animals from iguanas to pot-bellied pigs. You can spend time with your four-legged friend out on the patio, in the lounge, or in front of the fireplace. Late Hollywood icon and animal activist Doris Day was a co-owner of Cypress Inn. Her dog-loving legacy is still going strong, offering plenty of amenities to your pets and pampering them same as you. Your pets can roam leash-free on the neighboring Carmel Beach.