Best destinations for houseboat vacations in America

Summer is here and it is the best time for a houseboat vacation. Many spectacular locations in America bring watery vistas full circle by renting a houseboat. On a houseboat vacation, you can live on the water while being able to dock whenever and wherever you want. We know that a houseboat might not be the first thing that comes to mind as a typical vacation rental, but it can provide the best of both worlds with water sports and shore activities anytime.

Moreover, you can rent houseboats for far less than land-based homes in popular vacation destinations such as Florida, California, and Minnesota. Although equipped with many onboard amenities, each houseboat rental accommodates a certain number of people so you might want to check that before planning out a large party vacation. To help you pick the perfect summer houseboat vacation destination, we have compiled a list of America’s best for an ultimate summer adventure.

Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota

If you want to witness the magic of the Aurora Borealis or the Northern Lights, head out to Northern Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park and rent a houseboat. The destination is blessed with exceptional natural beauty. You can enjoy the pristine waters, towering pine forests, and a fine vacation. Located near the Canadian Border and the Boundary Waters, the park is spread across five natural lakes, without any road cutting through it. You can spend time fishing, foraging for wild berries, and swimming in brilliant waters.

Raystown Lake, Pennsylvania

To simply put, Raystown Lake in central Pennsylvania is America’s one of the best-kept secrets. A reservoir in Huntingdon County, Pa., 8,000-acre Raytown Lake is the largest in the state. It has many beaches, hiking trails, marina concession stands, and public-access areas for you to explore. As the land around the lake is largely undeveloped, you can dock each evening anywhere on 80 miles of secluded shoreline with luxury houseboats offering the comforts of vacation rentals.

Table Rock Lake, Missouri

An artificial lake in the Ozarks of southwestern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas in the United States, Table Rock Lake is a brilliant place to be explored through a houseboat rental. You can indulge in restaurants and bars dotting the waterfront locations between swims in the lake, or discover the more remote reaches of the reservoir. There are plenty of houseboat rentals catering to different vacation needs.

Everglades National Park, Florida

A 1.5-million-acre wetlands preserve in Florida, Everglades National Park is a haven for nature lovers and houseboat rentals are the perfect way to explore it. Home to coastal mangroves, sawgrass marshes, and pine Flatwoods with hundreds of wildlife species, the destination offers an ultimate summer adventure. Renting a houseboat from Flamingo Adventures will allow you to venture deeper into the park’s vast wilderness than its trails.

Sutton Lake, West Virginia

A 1,520-acre reservoir on the Elk River in West Virginia, Sutton Lake has 40 miles of shoreline for you to explore and clear waters to take a dip in, with forested hills in the background. There are hundreds of bays to dock in for a night under the starry sky. You can spot white-tailed deer, turkeys, and ruffed grouse during your houseboat journey on the lake. There are three 59-foot deluxe houseboat rentals at Sutton Lake Marine, each equipped with an upper deck with a waterslide, a gas grill, and four queen-sized beds.