If you are looking for a relaxing and luxurious stay in Europe, one of the most important things is the spa, where you can be whisked away to heavenly serenity. These spas will not only relieve your tired bones but offer everything you need to relax, reprogram or reshape.

Spas are basically the front runners for all things pampering. Providing complete relaxation and rejuvenation through hot stone massages to other wellness activities. Here are the best spas in Europe you can visit for a relaxing weekend.

Euphoria Retreat, Peloponnese, Greece

The Euphoria Retreat offers such an immersive experience at the Peloponnese peninsula that you will forget Santorini and Mykonos. This modern mansion has a four-story spa and views of the pine-covered Parnonas Mountains. It has a swim-through infinity pool, rooftop yoga studio, a huge hammam and an indoor hydrotherapy pool, providing an unparalleled health and fitness retreat. It is one of the best spa destinations in Europe, where the food, treatments, activities and facilities are bound to lead you on to the path of long-term wellness.

Borgo Engazia, Puglia, Italy

Borgo Egnazia is one of the most unique wellness retreats in the world. Designed to resemble an ancient village or borgo, the facility has two private beaches, gorgeous views of the Adriatic Sea, a Michelin-star restaurant and an award-winning spa. The elegant rooms feature free Wi-Fi, terraces or gardens and flat screens concealed behind sliding walls, while the suites also have sitting areas or living rooms. The 2-story townhouses offer kitchenettes and upscale 3-bedroom villas have full kitchens and private gardens with outdoor pools. There are six restaurants, a bar with terrace seating and pool views, tennis courts, a luxe spa, indoor and outdoor pools and much more.

Walliser Alpentherme, Leukerbad, Switzerland

Leukerbad has a hot spring that is around 2,000 years old, with thermal waters flowing down from the Majinghorn and Torrenthorn mountains. The Walliser Alpentherme & Spa at Leukerbad is an unusual wellness retreat with an indoor and an outdoor thermal pool featuring a variety of underwater attractions. The spa offers a sauna “village”, steam baths with hydro pool, Jacuzzi and four steam rooms, along with an extensive treatment menu including traditional Chinese medicine, Ayurveda, massage and facials.

SHA Wellness Spa, Alicante, Spain

In the shadows of the Sierra Helada Mountains, SHA Wellness Spa overlooks the bay of Altea. It features sleek, modern suites, all with floor-to-ceiling windows, flat-screen TVs, free Wi-Fi, living rooms and terraces. The facility tackles the issues like weight loss, sleep recovery, quitting tobacco and stress management. There is an airy restaurant, spa and chic indoor and outdoor pools. The wellness activities include therapies combined with western advanced techniques, offering yoga, tai chi, nutrition programs, osteopathy, Chinese medicine and more.

Arbatax Park, Sardinia

With a hotel, several bungalows and a spa, the Arbatax Park complex in Sardinia’s Blue Zone provides an overall wellness treatment through spa, food, environment and lifestyle. This traditionally Mediterranean resort includes freshwater and saltwater pools, saunas, steam rooms and a large hydro-pool. The accommodations include breezy rooms with balconies and private 1- and 2-bedroom cottages, with TVs, mini-fridges and safes. There are nine restaurants and six bards, seven outdoor pools, a spa, tennis courts and an archery range.