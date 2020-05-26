Five best Marriot resorts in beachside locations

Beachside hotels with luxe amenities are the best way to blow some steam. Marriott International has expanded its hotel chains to some lovely locations, including beaches across the globe. These beachside Marriott hotels across North America, Europe, and Asia hold different values to certain amenities, locations, brands, etc.

Fascinatingly, Asia tends to offer the best value for the beachside luxury for you to have a brilliant vacation. Here are some of the best Marriot resorts in beachside locations.

Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki

The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki was opened in 1927. Its iconic pink building on Waikiki Beach provides the alias “Pink Palace of the Pacific.” The Royal Hawaiian is a Category 7 property of Marriott International and has 528 rooms and suites. The hotel features contemporary comfort, aboriginal accents, and sophisticated extravagance.

It is 2 miles from the Ala Moana Center’s shops and restaurants, and 9 miles from Honolulu Airport. In the Royal Beach Tower, each room offers a private balcony for a vivacious view of the majestic Pacific Ocean. The signature restaurant of the resort, Azure Restaurant, rests along the Waikiki beachfront and tends to some of the best seafood in Waikiki and Honolulu.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Puerto Rico

The best Marriott in Puerto Rico – Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve has a quiet location, private accommodations perfect for a beach vacation, elite amenities, and customized Embajador service. The place has achieved green credentials while maintaining a particular level of sustainability.

This splendid island reserve has 115 oceanfront rooms that spread across 50 acres and one mile of beach. The property is surrounded by coral reefs, blue Caribbean waters, and verdant tropical forest. The Ritz-Carlton Reserve was designed to be built on the footmark of the former Laurance Rockefeller estate to allow for every room and restaurant to stand directly on the beach, steps away from the sea.

JW Marriott, Maldives Resort & Spa

It is a perfectly known fact that Maldives has the best beaches. Officially opened in 2019, JW Marriott Maldives has already gained fame for its most impressive culinary facilities, complete with a treetop restaurant, former Nobu chef and ultra-private large villas.

JM Marriott Resort & Spa is situated on the island of Vagary, Shaviyani Atoll. Featuring 60 deluxe beach and overwater villas with private pools, five restaurants, three fully-serviced bars, and a chef’s garden, an exception offering for a remote private island, the property provides a wonderful and quiet beach holiday.

With private decks and pools, the resort offers perfect privacy to its guests. The rooms are inspired by the natural surroundings and local Maldivian culture, including colors and materials that emphasize on the island destination. Thatched roofs on villas resonate with the inverted Dhoni boats – traditional Maldivian wooden fishing vessels.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

Located on Dhaalu Atoll, this luxury private island resort in the Laccadive Sea is accessible only by seaplane from Velana International Airport. There are 77 villas on the beach or overwater villas that offer you a luxury stay in this resort with butlers around the clock.

With 6 restaurants and 2 bar/lounges offering a variety of bites and drinks, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is the most aspirational and by far the best Marriott property.

It features terraces and opulent gardens, the polished villas have flat-screens, outdoor pools, and outdoor showers. This is the ultimate vacation getaway being so intimate, romantic, and secluded.

The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

With breathtaking views and stunning beaches, Bora Bora is considered South Pacific’s Maldives, which many prefer over Maldives itself. Located on a lagoon, this luxurious beachfront resort is 3 km by boat from Mount Otemanu volcano, and 2 km from the Bora Bora WWII Guns historic site.

The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort provides brilliant views of the enormous volcano and lagoon made of turquoise water from the beach or overwater bungalow. There are a couple of restaurants in the resort. Other amenities include a spa, an outdoor pool, a rustic chic-bar, and a gym.