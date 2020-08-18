Mystic Hobbit house set in nature’s lap now up on Airbnb

There’s something intriguing about Hobbit houses and the very idea of living in one is exciting. Inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit, Jim Costigan build a Hobbit shed in his backyard in Pawling, New York which is crafted to perfection.

The inspiration came from his childhood love for the series when he first read the series in his seventh grade. Combined with 57-year-old’s prowess in architecture and support from his wife Jodi Costigan and four children, he created this dream home.

Hobbit house with comfy living space

It took the master builder and his family quite a long time to create the 1,500 sq. ft. Hobbit house. They invested time on weekends for almost eight years to build the Frodo and Bilbo Baggins inspired earth home. Of course, Jim included his own version of comfort on the inside and that’s why the unique home is going to be up on Airbnb in September.

The challenging part of the creation was to build the structure in three feet deep soil with rot-resistant materials. In the end, being so close to the topsoil lends the structure lush green pastures that are apparent on the roof.

Bask in the grandeur of nature

The interiors are comfortable and eye-pleasing as Jim has left no stone unturned in achieving the optimal décor. There are two-bedrooms with king-sized beds, two bathrooms having walk-in showers, the distinct circle entryway and four skylights to bask in natural sunlight. The comfy earth home also has an air-circulating system which is energy efficient.

The outdoors have three patios and a brook along with the hot tub, outdoor fire pit, BBQ, and a hammock to enjoy the serene views. The family used this Hobbit house as a summer home for quite some time. Now, they are generous enough to have their property up on Airbnb for people to have some good time amidst nature.