Best US beach getaways for the perfect weekend in summer

As the summer approaches, we all want to wander out to the shores and enjoy lapping waves and the cool sea breeze. If you live near a beach, you are fortunate; but if not, taking a weekend trip to a faraway coastal place is a wonderful option. Some sand and surf can offer a rejuvenating time before you head back to work. The United States of America is a country blessed with plenty of beautiful beach locations that you can explore over the weekend.

From the rocky shores of the Pacific Northwest to the beach resorts of Florida, there is a perfect beach retreat for every kind of traveler. Each destination offers five-star lodgings, all-inclusive resorts, and plenty of activities to enjoy. Read on to find which of these five quaint, coastal locations are the best for your beach weekend.

Hamptons, New York

If you are a New Yorker looking for a relaxing beach vacation over the weekends, the Hamptons is the best choice. You can go to East Hampton, Southampton, or Montauk. Each of these offers beautiful lodgings, great shopping hubs, delectable food, and pristine beaches. There are so many beachfront properties to stay on with gorgeous ocean views and white-sand beaches. The Hamptons also has many wineries and fine restaurants to enjoy.

Laguna Beach, California

California is blessed with several great beaches. While beaches in Los Angeles are pretty awesome, there are a few hidden gems in the state such as Laguna Beach. You can see various marine animals in the tide pools, or enjoy water sports including kayaking, paddle boarding, surfing or skimboarding. There are several luxury hotels dotting the beach for you to spend a comfortable stay.

Outer Banks, North Carolina

The Outer Banks in North Carolina feature a string of barrier islands that offer brilliant beach vacation. The destination is perfect for a heavy dose of sand and surf in a peaceful setting. Separating the Atlantic Ocean from the mainland, Outer Banks has open-sea beaches, state parks, and shipwreck diving sites. You can visit a handful of popular destinations including Nags Head, Cape Lookout National Seashore, and Ocracoke.

Amelia Island, Florida

Amelia Island is a scenic barrier island on Florida’s Atlantic Coast. Home to golf courses, miles of beautiful coastline, luxury resorts, public sports, and recreation facilities, Amelia Island offers a wonderful beach vacation over the weekend. There are several oceanfront luxury accommodations and world-class restaurants for you to enjoy. Moreover, the destination has many uncrowded beaches and is family-friendly.

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Hilton Head Island is a seaside town that is known for its stunning sandy shores, endless bicycle trails, several golf courses, a zip-line adventure park, water-facing dining, five-star spas, and so on. This destination offers a relaxing weekend by the beach. You can also explore the Harbor Town Lighthouse and Museum; the Coastal Discovery Museum to admire history and culture; and the Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge for wildlife sightings.