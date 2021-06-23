Best vacuum cleaners gentlemen must-have for a clean home

Keeping your home’s floors clean is a humongous task, one which can keep you on your feet all day long. Dust, dirt, food crumbs and pet hair are the usual culprits of a dirty floor. However, the right vacuum cleaner can do your chore within minutes, giving you a fresh and spotless floor. There are many great vacuums out there, with an extraordinary capability of keep improving all the time.

You have great options such as a robotic vacuum with 3D sensors that also mops or a heavy-duty vacuum cleaner designed to tidy up the stubborn stains. It is important to find the right kind of vacuum for your needs; therefore, we have rounded up the best five vacuum cleaners for a clean and spotless home.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional NV356E

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional, model NV356E is the best overall vacuum cleaner for your home. It captures every crumb and applies powerful suction to both high and low surfaces. It weighs 13.7 pounds and combines the effortless movement of the lightweight, upright vacuum with the ease of a lift-away canister design, making it easy to vacuum stairs or overhead areas in your house. Combined with an onboard HEPA filter and the anti-allergen seal, it cleans up to 99.9 percent of dust and allergens.

MOOSOO M Cordless Vacuum

A cordless vacuum provides a versatile way to swiftly clean any part of your house. The MOOSOO Cordless Vacuum is a lightweight device that weighs just 2.84 pounds, making it easy to hold and maneuver. It features three attachments catering to specific cleaning requirements. Other tools include a usual crevice tool and an all-purpose cleaning brush. Its battery life is limited to about 30 minutes before needing a 4-hour recharge, which is a convenient option for small houses or hassle-free spot cleaning.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum

The lightweight Dyson Ball Animal 2 is an upright vacuum designed specifically to clean the mess that comes from owning a pet. It is equipped with whole-machine filtration, powerful suction and specialized attachments; and cleans pet hair, dander and dirt without much fuss. Its turbine-powered suction and the tangle-free turbine pool are particularly included to clean pet hair, while the self-adjusting floorhead helps ensure a tight seal against both hard surfaces and carpeted floors.

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

Robot vacuums have gained immense popularity within a few years. The Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum captures 95 percent of particles, including mold and dander, as it travels around your house. It is also a great pick for pet owners and has an app control that allows you to set up schedules and modify suction power. Its 2,000 Pa suction is powerful enough to effortlessly lift dust and entrapped dirt from hard floors and carpets. It has a large battery capacity of 5,200 mAh, which runs up to 180 minutes of power.

Proscenic P11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Proscenic P11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a must-have vacuum for home cleaning that lets you vacuum and mop simultaneously. With a 25,000 Pa of suction and HEPA filtration system, it offers an overall cleaning. It is easy-to-assemble, handheld and has an eight-cell battery. Its brilliant suction abilities ensure a thorough, efficient clean throughout your entire house. Its Carpet Boost mode automatically adjusts and cleans sincerely on a carpeted floor, while its high-powered fan clears up all the dirt and the front LED light illuminates the dark corners.