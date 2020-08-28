LaLa’s Seaesta tiny home stands on Texas Seaside, has hidden patio

Tiny homes are a rage these days – they are feasible, cozy and affordable. Texas-based Plum Construction has recently built a stunning seaside tiny home on stilts called LaLa’s Seaesta, which features a hidden patio.

It is built from reclaimed wood, salvaged from a 100-year-old building in downtown Galveston. The gorgeous new structure is located blocks from the beach and minutes from the Historic Strand.

LaLa’s Seaesta

This 410 square feet tiny home gains benefits from its small edifice with various living spaces, providing all essential features for a comfortable life. It features a private master bedroom, breakfast corner that converts into additional sleeping area and loft space with a queen bed.

Apart from the 410 square feet of the main living area, there is an 80 square feet interior loft reachable through a ladder. Complete with an outdoor kitchenette, the house also has built-in Bluetooth capable projector, speakers, custom built-swing, shower and hammock as a bonus.

The best part of the house is the large, hidden patio below, which provides a leisure hideout with ventilated slatted walls. The patio has several swings, a hammock, a bar, an outdoor shower, electrical outlets, and a beautiful swinging bed made from two reclaimed doors.

The inviting space

Presenting a unique and bold contrast of tones, the exterior of this tiny home is clad in black color, while the interior is covered in soft pink. The dining area and ottoman have custom upholstery. The sofa in the living room was given a second lease of life by reupholstering.

The kitchen features custom Carrara marble countertops and a vintage-style refrigerator. The dining area is designed to be easily transformed from the sitting area to a full-sized bed. While the local artwork from a Galveston artist embellishes the walls, the patio has a painted mural inspired by a Brooklyn graffiti wall. The cherry on the top, LaLa’s Seaesta is available for rent on Airbnb.