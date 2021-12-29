Best vegan clothing brands you should track

The fashion industry has a huge impact on various aspects of our lives, including health, work, and the planet. Vegan fashion has gained popularity over the past few years as a way to lessen the environmental influence of the industry. Several ethical and sustainable clothing brands are focusing on performance, vegan/cruelty-free, sustainable, and organic production of clothes.

With more and more consumers seeking ethical and sustainable fashion choices, vegan fashion is growing and it can get confusing as to which brand is good for you. To help you out in finding the right brand, we have listed the 5 best vegan clothing brands you can try.

Sheep Inc.

This relatively new brand is one of the best sustainable option for men. Founded in 2018, Sheep Inc. has established itself as the world’s first carbon-negative fashion label. Instead of opting for fast fashion, this brand’s process thrives with a zero-waste, mulesing-free procedure, solar-powered manufacturing, biodegradable pieces, and putting animal welfare ahead. It offers clothing made with 100 percent Merino sheep wool that is stylish and durable.

MUD Jeans

It is a widely-known fact that producing jeans utilizes an immense amount of water and pollutes more of it. However, the Netherlands-based brand MUD Jeans is on a mission to create a circular economy within their supply chain. The brand also offers Lease a Jeans system, where you get to lease a pair of jeans for a year, after which you can either swap it or keep it. Moreover, it utilizes recycled materials to lower the footprint.

Tree Tribe

Tree Tribe is an outdoor lifestyle label that plants ten saplings for every sale they make. Moreover, their handcrafted items are made from leaf leather, which is a new pioneering plant-based leather. The raw material is sourced sustainably from Teak leaves that are collected after they fall off, without harming any trees. It is a small family business of Thai artisans and skilled tailors, who are passionate about eco-friendly values and premium crafting.

Van Harper

This men’s clothing brand is known for creating high-quality products in a sustainable way. Van Harper uses plant-friendly materials with everlasting designs. The label employs poly bags made from 100 percent biodegradable corn to store products in order to decrease footprint of their supply chain. Additionally, the manufacturing is sustainable and almost completely solar-powered.

Brave Gentleman

Joshua Katcher, founder of the ethical blog The Discerning Brute, started his own vegan menswear line called Brave Gentleman in 2015. Most of the clothing is made from organic, cotton, Brazilian future-wool tweeds and twills made from recycled cotton and recycled polyester and silk linings made from recycled water bottles. The brand has grown as a leader of cruelty-free luxury end.