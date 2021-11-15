New Noah x Adidas Originals collection introduced

The Noah brand has recently teamed up with Adidas. It’s not the first but the latest collaboration brings the sneakerheads new pairs ideal for running.

Since running is very much an obvious passion of the Noah brand’s co-founder, the new pairs are ready to make running a part of your life. Two styles are ready soon: the Noah Vintage Runner and the Noah Lab Race.

Noah x Adidas Originals New Silhouettes

Starting with Noah Vintage Runner, this pair boasts a brown base. The upper is after an old vintage track spike from the 80s. This silhouette also comes in Yellow and Green color versions.

The Noah Lab Race is almost similar. This one though comes with a mesh upper. The upper is accentuated with suede. The brown colorway is joined by one version with accents of yellow and green.

Noah x Adidas Originals Fall/Winter 2021 Apparel

These two pairs are being joined by a new set of apparel. The collection includes a blue navy V-neck, green tracksuit in corduroy material, and a gray turtleneck. Socks, beanies, T-Shirts, and hoodies are also part of the collection.





The new Noah x Adidas Originals collection will be available beginning November 18. Purchase the items straight from the Noah webstore or Adidas.