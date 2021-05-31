Nike LeBron 18 We Are Family arriving soon

We’re not gonna ask if LeBron James is your favorite. We think there is no need to ask. If not, it’s going to be a lengthy discussion. But as with with most NBA superstars, LeBron already has his legacy mapped out.

He already has his name on sneakers. Nike is a big partner. That has been proven already by several collabs. There’s the Nike Air Max LEBRON VII made more modern and the Nike LeBron 18 ‘James Gang’.

Nike Pays Homage to LeBron James Family Foundation

LeBron James has a new pair of signature speakers for the sneakerheads. Even if you don’t play basketball, we’re certain you’ll want to get your feet on the pair.

This one comes in a fresher colorway that still reminds LeBron of some of the causes he cares about. This time, the LeBron James Family Foundation is the inspiration.

Nike LeBron 18 We Are Family Design

Officially called as the Nike LeBron 18 We Are Family, this pair is an homage to the LeBron James Family Foundation. It still is very much LeBron James with the bright colors and tones.







The pair is more emerald green and orange. The knitted upper’s base is green while the orange is used on the stitchings. The medial sides and lateral show orange Swooshes. The translucent Air bubbles are used while the tongues are set in teal.

Price tag reads $220. The pair will drop this June 5 on select retailers and Nike stores.