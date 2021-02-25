Best video doorbells to keep it smart at the front door

Struggling with unwanted guests and people picking up stuff from your front door? It’s time you invest in a compact steaming camera – a video doorbell – that lets you know who’s at the door, video/audio chat before allowing them in, and also keep tabs on packages delivered at the entrance all from the convenience of your smartphone screen.

The video doorbell market has grown significantly in the last few years. The scale is such that market researches speculate over 5 million video doorbells will retail in 2022 in the US alone. Yes, these devices provide convenience but considering the video and audio data stored over the internet, these have been often questioned for their privacy.

If you’re willing to put your money on a video doorbell, we have rounded up here the finest ones you can pick up at this point in time, without much safety concerns (the brands’ behinds these doorbells vouch to have their bases covered).

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell

Arlo Essential comes in both wireless and wired options. When choosing a video doorbell you’ll have to decide whether you want a wireless or a wired version. While for the latter you’d have to tinker with the home wiring and face jitters at time of power outage, the wireless option runs on battery and should save you some effort. The weather-resistant Arlo Essential video doorbell comes with six months of battery backup and works without a hub – directly over Wi-Fi. Offering a complete 180-degree view at the door, the bell can record videos in full HD. It comes with two-way audio feature to enable clear conversation with visitors at the door.

Ring Video Doorbell 2020

The new entrant in the Ring family of surveillance and convenience devices, the 2020 edition of the video doorbell touts full HD video recording and the customary two-way communication to know and interact with the person at the door. The bell lets homeowners define privacy zone – taper unwanted areas from camera’s field of view, and improved motion detection to minimize false alarms. Alexa-enabled Ring video doorbell includes night vision and has a rechargeable battery or can even connect to a wired connection of existing doorbell.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell

Nest Hello is designed to let homeowners never miss a thing. It replaces the existing wired bell with an HD video camera that can capture crisp footage even through the night (thanks to night vision). With 160-degree field of view, the Nest Hello shows you almost everything – from person to package on the floor – at any time of the day, at the convenience of your mobile device. The doorbell gives you an option to look back at up to three hours of snapshot history to understand what happened when you were away doing errands with kids left back at home.

Price: $229

Eufy Security, Video Doorbell

The Eufy Security video doorbell has the best video recording capability amid the entries in this list. With built-in 2K Sony sensor, the doorbell tops image quality with HDR. Available with built-in rechargeable battery and wired option, Eufy Security features 160-degree field of view and has night vision capabilities. The doorbell for security reasons stores data locally and also saves on addition cloud storage costs. With the camera’s 4:3 aspect ratio, the homeowners are able to see complete frame of visitors as they approach. Eufy Security video doorbell is IP65 rated so it works harmless in all weather conditions.

Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera

Always know what’s going on at your doorstep with the180-degree field of view of the Blue by ADT video doorbell camera. In addition to the wide coverage, the doorbell also throws in some facial detection and motion sensors to know who is approaching the door and reduces false notifications. The camera records videos at full high definition, has night vision, and is IP65 rated to ensure it’s good for 24/7 monitoring. The Alexa compatible video doorbell also allows clear two-way communication.