Best water bottles to stay hydrated in the outdoors

Everybody knows the importance of staying hydrated, especially when you are out all day hiking/traveling. The best bottles for hiking will quench your thirst whether you are on the shortest outdoor jaunt or on a challenging journey. Besides, a good bottle will serve you well at work and long days on the trail.

Although it seems like a simple task to pick a bottle for hiking, choosing this most basic item can pose some challenges. There are many options from the ones that are specially designed for hiking to the ones having features that will serve you well in the outdoors. To help you make an informed decision, we have listed the best water bottles you can invest in for your next trip.

Hydro Flask Lightweight Trail Series

The Hydro Flask Lightweight Trail Series bottle is the most suitable pick for hiking. The name might be mouthful, but its key features set it apart from its counterparts. It is a robust stainless steel bottle, with easy to unscrew cap and a wide mouth opening, which makes it easy to fill and pour. Its double-walled frame keep drinks hot for 12 hours or cold for 24 hours, making it perfect for both seasons. It is lightweight, as the name suggests, thereby becoming ideal for all outdoor activities.

LifeSaver Liberty Water Purifier Bottle

Investing in a water purifier bottle is just good sense if you are an avid hiker. The LifeSaver Liberty water bottle has a brilliant water filtering technology that will allow you to drink water even from the rivers and ponds. It immediately purifies the water through an inbuilt pump and filters out 99.9 percent of impurities. The main filters can offer up to 2,000 liters of water while you are exploring the great outdoors.

Yeti Rambler Vacuum

Yeti has established itself for providing premium coolers, but they also have the same expertise when it comes to water bottles. This 26-ounce Rambler Vacuum bottle with a chug cup has a stainless steel body, beautiful color range and praise-worthy insulating performance. Its two-cup feature consists of the Triple Haul handle that is easy to grab. This makes it suitable for everyday use as well.

HydraPak Flux

The Flux is an attractive bottle that compresses like a soft flask to cut weight by 60 percent. It has a spill-proof twist cap for ease of transportation. It is quite lightweight and packable, and its handle serves as a way to secure the bottle when it’s collapsed. The bottle is made from a dual-layer TPU laminate, which gives it a firm grip, thin body and durable feature. Moreover, it is compatible with most 42mm threaded water filters.

Klean Kanteen Classic

Klean Kanteen is a quality single-walled stainless steel bottle with a sports cap, making it easy to carry and drink without any spills. The uninsulated bottle is available in a variety of colors and keeps the water cooler a little longer. Its streamlined profile is enhanced for easy grip, packing, and transportation. Although it has a narrow opening, it fits ice easily and offers effortless fills and pours. It also has interchangeable caps that are available for an additional charge.