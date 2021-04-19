Best waterfalls in the US – from grandest to tallest!

Regardless of their size, waterfalls have an enchanting and soothing effect on the senses. Besides they offer an opportunity for a scenic drive or a workout through hiking to witness these beautiful cascades.

America features many beautiful waterfalls that are worth a visit. From stunning cataracts protruding from tropical cliffs to gentle falls down the side of a glacier, here are the most picturesque waterfalls in the United States.

Niagara Falls, New York

One of the most beautiful waterfalls on the planet, Niagara Falls is fueled by three magnificent falls – Horseshoe Falls, American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls. The giant fall is the epitome of sheer power, size, popularity and more. Cascading over the Niagara Escarpment, the gorgeous waterfall splits the border between New York into the United States and southeastern Ontario in Canada. The scenic attraction of this natural beauty has drawn many to the country.

Havasu Falls, Grand Canyon

Havasu Falls, also known as the Havasupai Falls, this charming site attracts visitors from all over the world. The beautiful earthy tones of the canyons in contrast with the crystal blue of the falls are a glorious sight to behold. This destination is perfect for hikers as it offers a somewhat difficult 10-mile hike to the campground and falls. However, once the hiking trail is over, the travertine stalactites and dams surrounding the falls make it precious.

Great Falls, Virginia

Just a few miles outside of Washington, D.C., Great Falls is surrounded by stunning scenery and incredible views of the Potomac River as it flows through the narrow Mather Gorge. The crashing whitewater is a truly mesmerizing sight. Swimming in these remarkable falls is strictly prohibited but the Great Falls Park boasts plenty of other ways to get your adrenaline flowing, including 15 miles of hiking trails, areas for rock climbing, and even kayaking.

Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, Idaho

Dubbed the Niagara of the West, Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls is actually taller than the real Niagara. At 212 feet tall and 900 feet wide, it is one of the country’s biggest natural falls and has become a buzzing tourist attraction. Located at the edge of Twin Falls, the Shoshone Falls are at their peak beauty in spring. While the falls are a major attraction, this Idaho destination is enveloped in a unique blend of recreational facilities, hiking trails, a swimming area and a picturesque overlook.

Yosemite Falls, California

One of the main attractions in Yosemite National Park, namesake waterfall is among the world’s tallest falls at 2,425 feet. This cliff-diving beauty offers an all-day hike to reach the top and a one-mile loop trail for a view of the base. The snow-fed falls dry up by mid to late summer, an opportunity that has attracted a small number of rock climbers to climb the normally inaccessible rock face beneath the falls, which is quite dangerous.