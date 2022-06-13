Beyond Rome: Four Italian destinations to explore in 2022

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the name Italy? I think of Michelangelo’s David, Renaissance, wine, pizza, and breathtaking architecture. Once the home of the Roman Empire, Italy continues to dazzle the masses with its diversity of landscape, art, and culture. One of the most popular holiday destinations in Europe, Italy has awe-inspiring architecture, a wide variety of cuisine, and world famous wines.

However, with so many great places to visit, it can quickly become confusing which destinations to pick. Good thing is that each destination offers something to every kind of traveler. Whether you are a food lover, art enthusiast or an architecture nerd, here are the four best places aside from Rome in Italy you can explore this year.

Florence

Capital of Italy’s Tuscany region, Florence is home to many brilliant artworks of Renaissance art and architecture. Located in the scenic Tuscan valley, this small town is dotted with beautiful streets leading to charming piazzas. The central attraction is the Duomo, a cathedral with a terracotta-tiled dome. It is a haven for art lovers with the Galleria dell’Accademia displaying Michelangelo’s iconic “David” sculpture. Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus” and da Vinci’s “Annunciation” are displayed in the Uffizi Gallery.

Amalfi Coast

One of the most exotic European destinations, Amalfi Coast is best known for its magnificent coasts adjoining the Mediterranean Sea. This exotic coastal location offers beautiful landscapes, exquisite food, and its own trademark liqueur. Positano and Fiordo of Furore are the best places to visit among the 13 colorful seaside towns. The key attractions include breathtaking views from Ravello, a strikingly attractive cathedral of Duomo, Spiaggia di Arechi, and the 8th-century Salerno castle.

Lake Como

Located in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region, the upscale resort area Lake Como is set against the foothills of the Alps and is famous for its vivid scenery. The lake has three slender branches that encounter in the resort town of Bellagio. The city of Como lies at the bottom of the southwest branch and is home to Renaissance architecture. The luxury of the region will make you forget the tensions of the humdrum of life. You can enjoy the opulent villas and hotels dotting the shores.

Sardinia

This large Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea, Sardinia has about 2,000 km of coastline, sandy beaches, and a mountainous interior perfect for hiking. The rugged landscape of the island is lined with thousands of nuraghi – mysterious Bronze Age stone ruins. Sardinia has the best of both worlds to offer. It has lush beaches and coves overlooking yacht-filled waters and small medieval towns with vivid cultures. The emerald water of the northeast coast will help you bask in natural beauty.