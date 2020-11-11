Exciting everyday sneakers from uncharted brands you can grab now

Life has not been the smoothest this year. Consumerism has hit a new low and our purchasing methods and outlook have changed by the day in the last few months. Now, when life is treading back to some sort of normalcy, we would need to contemplate our choices for a fresh start on the pavement – to work or play.

A new pair of regular sneakers is defined requirement here. A silhouette that lasts and is more environmentally conscious is what the mindful would want. Understanding the escalating consumer inclination, most brands have outfitted their fall and winter footwear collections with pairs touching on the brinks of durability and sustainability. Here we’ve rounded up some exciting, fashion-forward everyday styles from uncharted monikers you can grab for a reasonable price.

Seychelles Stand Out Sneaker – for regular style

Seychelles Footwear x One Love Sneaker have tied up to design this unisex pair called the Stand Out. Simply put, the white pair with detailing stripes in shades of blue does stand out in multiple ways – one for its built-in arch support and cushioned heel and two for the partnership with One Love Foundation that ensures some part of the sales proceed from the shoe goes to help impart lifesaving education to young people around the United States. The comfortable sneakers will match up with every kind of everyday casuals and offer the much-needed spring in your stride for $119.

Tropicalfeel Canyon – for the outdoors

If there is one shoe that goes well with a pair of jeans, shorts or your outdoor attire, it has to be the Canyon all-terrain sneaker from Tropicalfeel. The very versatile silhouette is waterproof, it’s a hiking shoe for most likeliness but also a wonderful sports shoe for almost all regular errands. The comfortable shoe has been widely reviewed by travelogers who have tread pavements, rough terrain, grass, and snow with the Canyon in the foot and have in unison recommended the pair for all the zealous. Tropicalfeel hasn’t just designed the sneakers for comfort and durability in every possible condition, but has also tied a conscious angle to it – almost six recycled plastic bottles are used in the construction of a pair of Canyon which sells for $110.

Gola Classics Daytona – the daily runner

Athletic footwear is a new acceptable fashion statement now. If this is something you want, Gola has delved into its archives and reimagined the retro runner from the 1990s to look and feel so much 2020, and you should not be looking any further. Gola Classic Daytona is a trainer superhero – a jogger in ‘90s color palette featuring mesh, nylon, and suede panels. The silhouette has an EVA stripe midsole and its outsole is cleated for extra traction. The collection topped by a new design featuring white, black, and tobacco colorway, which is a true extension of the existing lineup ideally featuring pairs with tri-color upper. For $80 Gola Classics Daytona sneakers are a steal.

Onitsuka Tiger Serrano – an athletic wear

Onitsuka Tiger has been an epitome of Japanese craftsmanship and attention to detail for a little over 70 years now. One subtly embellished jewel in its crown in the stylish sports footwear collection – the Onitsuka Tiger Serrano, which is inspired by the track spikes of the ‘70s. The razor-thin pair is a throwback with suede paneling and nylon body. The retro-modern sneaker carries the essence of racing customs in its design complemented by spiked rubber outsoles, mimicking the track and field shoes from the past. The shoe has a padded tongue and heel collar, while the toe cap and heel are overlaid with suede textures. The athletic silhouette is priced at $80.

TAFT Clothing Fifth Ave – an instant head-turner

A roundup of sneakers for the fall and winter cannot be done without a mention of Fifth Ave from TAFT Clothing. A bold mix of textiles and vegetable-tanned leathers, these sneakers named after the iconic Fifth Ave in NYC are instant head-turners no matter the weather outdoors. The unique sneakers are available in range of colorways, but a white pair with similar leather upper and honey leather side panels is the biggest standout in the collection. The Fifth Ave from TAFT retails for $198, it’s a comfy, casual pair that easily transition between seasons – so you can even pair it with the summer wear later.