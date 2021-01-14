Watches

Unimatic Modello Quattro U4-A military-inspired watch is back again

January 14, 2021

Unimatic burst into the scene five years ago as industrial designers Giovanni Moro and Simone Nunziato set out to change how we perceive unique design and the associated cost of a watch. Rather than focusing on numbers the focus for the brand was quality at a reasonable price for avid collectors.

The style, authenticity, and limited edition influence make the brand stand out from the rest in its segment. Modello Quattro U4-A watch is the reflection of the brand’s values and after the initial batch of 500 units sold out like hotcakes, the second batch is now up for grabs for €425 (approximately $515).

Unimatic Modello Quattro U4-A watch

Inspired by the military watch design, the Unimatic Modello Quattro U4-A timepiece is both stylish and optimally functional for men who prefer minimalism. The 300 meters water-resistant watch is made from a 316L stainless steel highlighted by a fixed bezel that looks amazing.

The 40mm x 13.8mm shock-resistant case has the drilled lugs and an 8mm crown with the guards, giving this watch a very robust appeal. The black dial is marked by the hour and minute hands dripped in pale green Super-LumiNova. For protection, there is the sapphire glass topped with 7 layers of anti-reflective coating.    

Apparent military and dive watch influence

Unimatic Modello Quattro U4-A has the automatic caliber Seiko NH35A movement (21,600 vibrations per hour) as the heart, with a power reserve of 41 hours. The caseback bears the Unimatic “Ground-to-Air Signals” and the limited edition number of each individual timepiece.

To keep the military theme in focus, the watch is matched to the heavy-duty nylon nato strap with stainless steel brushed hardware in the signature olive drab color. Optionally you can also go for the stainless steel bracelet.  

