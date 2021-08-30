Finest Instagrammable restaurants from around the world

Let’s face it; as much as you refuse to become an Insta slave, there is a good chance that you choose dinner places depending on the Instagrammability of the location. The best restaurant experiences require three crucial factors – good company, a delicious grazing menu and a truly Instagrammable décor.

There has been such an influx of coral-hued cafes and wild sea-submerged restaurants to provide you with loads of pictures for the social media platform. Here are some of the best restaurants around the world that are really worthy of a trip for a good pic on the ‘gram.

The Iron Fairies, Hong Kong

The Iron Fairies is one of the most enchanting places that promises a bewitching time of live jazz and outstanding interiors. Furnished in raw iron, hand-hewn timber and soft, supple leather, this restaurant caters to 80 guests across six differently designed furnaces, casting rooms and main workshop space. Offering hearty dishes like burgers and chicken wings, the Iron Fairies complements the meals with boutique beers or crafted cocktails. It features 10,000 butterflies on thin copper rods swinging from the ceiling and thousands of small iron fairies spread across the tables.

Pietro Nolita, New York

A brunch-to-late-night cocktail nook in New York, Pietro Nolita is entirely draped in millennial pink – including tables, walls and chairs in an amazing geometric design scape. Featuring a tad touch of green and blue popping in places, this pink-hued restaurant has been alluring Instagrammers for years now. Driving inspiration from 1980s design motifs, it makes a great spot for people who love to share an Insta aesthetic with their followers.

Library Bar, the NoMad Hotel, New York

The Library Bar at the NoMad Hotel in New York is heaven for book lovers. There can’t be anything perfect other than brunch and books in a truly delightful setting. The Library is a gorgeous space with its walls lined from floor-to-ceiling with books and a spiral staircase, making it worthy of a spot on your Instagram feed. Moreover, the place offers creative drinks and a brilliant snacks menu.

Koral Restaurant, Bali

Bali’s first aquarium restaurant, Koral is the most picture-perfect restaurant. Located within a luxury hotel the Apurva Kempinski in Nusa Dua, this unique fine-dining establishment is nestled inside a huge aquarium that offers a total sensory delight as you eat. Koral restaurant has a delectable menu of foie gras, wagyu and truffles to choose from – all plated like edible artworks as you gander at the underwater ambiance.

Aroma at Palazzo Manfredi, Rome

Located in the Palazzo Manfredi in Rome, this Michelin-starred restaurant is a picturesque outdoor terrace that offers an unparalleled view of the Colosseum, the Imperial Forum and the Domus Aurea to offer to the guests as they enjoy the tasty food. Opened in 2010, the rooftop restaurant presents a blended menu of traditional Italian dishes with fresh ingredients and ideas.