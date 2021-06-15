If your interior feels a bit too dull, you must know that plants have the potential to liven up any space, small or big. Exotic, indoor plants can uplift and inspire a visual intrigue, along with providing constant clean and fresh air.

Houseplants bring in a natural appeal, pop of color and seasonality indoors. There is a wide array of plant species that are perfectly suited for surviving, even in less-than-tropical conditions. We have listed the most exotic houseplants for every kind of man to turn his interior into a lush oasis without much hassle.

Umbrella Plant

There are many types of Umbrella plants that thrive in a healthy amount of sunlight, ample watering and room to grow. This small plant is widely cultivated in water gardens and as a potted plant. It generally grows up to three feet high and requires frequent pruning. It will fill out and take up as much space as needed. Native to Madagascar, Réunion and Mauritius, this plant is easy to grow and care for in indoor spaces. It also makes for an excellent office plant, thriving under artificial light.

Philodendron Heartleaf

If you are a first-time plant owner, you should start with philodendron heartleaf. A species of flowering plant, this plant is native to Central America and the Caribbean. It is a quick-growing plant with beautiful heart-shaped leaves. It can endure much or less amount of sunlight and can go without water or soil changing for a while. The vines of the plant cascade over the edge of the planter, creating a gorgeous environment.

Peace Lily

This one is for people who like flowering plants, although the huge white flowers of the Peace Lily are not technically flowers, just modified leaves used to reproduce in the wild. Regardless, they look absolutely brilliant and bloom throughout the year, more frequently in the spring. This exotic houseplant is very easy to take care of – if the leaves droop, you need to water it; if its broad, green leaves begin to yellow, give it less sunlight.

Fiddle Leaf Fig

Fiddle leaf fig is a very popular houseplant, which you might have seen on the pages and living rooms of many magazines and interiors. This tropical rainforest plant thrives indoors if given appropriate conditions. It can tolerate bright spaces and its big veiny leaves perfectly complement any large living room. All you need to remember that it needs adequate watering and sunlight.

Rubber Tree

The Rubber Tree is one of the best indoor plants to offer the perfect dramatic and masculine energy to any man’s home. These full-bodies have wax-textured leaves and can grow quite large if not tendered too frequently. It enjoys bright and indirect sunlight. You need to keep the soil moist during summers, which is the growing season, while winters demand less moist soil.