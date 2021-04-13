First in Asia: Hyatt Andaz Bali opens in Indonesia

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has finally inaugurated its first Andaz property in Indonesia with the opening of Andaz Bali. This much-awaited resort is the first Andaz resort in Asia, which is Hyatt’s luxury lifestyle brand.

Located in Sanur, a seaside village famous for its old-world charisma, charming beaches and stunning sunrises, the resort is surrounded by a natural Balinese garden. Andaz Bali offers a contemporary take on the traditional Balinese village that sits along Bali’s south-eastern coastline, just a 20-minute drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Luxurious accommodations

The beautiful resort has been designed by the Bangkok-based Tierra Design and Spin Design Studio in Tokyo. Andaz Bali features 149 guestrooms, including 18 Garden Villas and four Beach Villas set in a series of courtyards. The entire resort is made of locally sourced materials like bamboo, andesite stone, marble and teakwood. Each room has a private balcony that provides gorgeous views of the garden, ocean or lagoon.

The series of courtyards offers accommodations for different moods – from the serene Dukuh area, an isolated village within a village with banyan trees and Garden Villas standing alongside the vibrant ocean-facing main pool deck near the resort’s signature restaurant Fisherman’s Club. Each of the Beach Villas features two bedrooms, an outdoor terrace, a spacious living room, a swimming pool and in-villa check-in.

Andaz Bali has a myriad of wellness, culinary and other rejuvenating activities to offer. There are many restaurants and diners, such as Denpasar’s Chinatown, Wok Wok, Fire Fox, Blue Oven and Deli & Bakery – catering to various culinary requirements.

Shankha Spa in the adjacent Hyatt Regency Bali helps guests rejuvenate through treatments inspired by Balinese healing traditions using indigenous ingredients such as sea salt, pearl powder and spices. There is also a fitness center, sauna, steam room, hot and cold plunge pools, a yoga center and lounge, etc. for a relaxing and reflective experience. Pack your bags and get your invigorating experience at Andaz Bali where prices begin at $326 per night.