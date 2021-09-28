Five best Nike running shoes you should buy

Nike is arguably the first name that comes to mind when you think of buying a pair of running shoes. The Swoosh brand has a long history of designing and delivering performance shoes like no other. Essentially because the marque thrives on technologies – such as the Air Zoom – that form part of its kicks and athletes swear by.

Now if you’ve made up your mind to log serious miles every day, you’d be in search of a pair of running shoes. Generally, your selection will be based on the shape of your foot, the color and style preference and of course the budget. But if there are no constraints, you can run through our assortment of the best pairs of Nike running shoes that you can put your money on without a second thought.

Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit

Soft cushioning and lightweight construction are prerequisites of good running shoes. The ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit delivers appropriate cushioning and extra support for running, which propels the pair into the league of best running shoes, especially for ones who are starting out and haven’t hit the top gear just yet. The pair graced with Flyknit upper offers the foot within utmost breathability while its wider forefoot ensures comfort through your time on the tarmac.

Nike Zoom Tempo Next%

Nike Zoom Temp Next% is one of the more oddly looking pairs, but when it comes to comforting your stride and giving you the edge on the road, the shoes do a great job. Some athletes choose not to count the Tempo Next% in the list of running shoes because of their slightly heavier weight; Nike fans, however, don’t mind the inclusion for the fact that these do offer excellent performance when the time requires.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38

Nike Pegasus has been the bread and butter for Nike in the performance shoe category. Considering its success through the years, Nike introduces the React foam for a spring in the stride on the Pegasus 37, now in the 38th iteration, the spring has only gotten bouncier and comfy. Some fans may still prefer the Air Zoom Pegasus 36 for its firmness, but the Air Zoom Pegasus 38 with its reactiveness on the road is a better pair outrightly for the runners.

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2

With its experimental carbon fiber plates, the Vaporfly 4% brought about a paradigm shift in the long-distance running arena. Thriving on the trendsetting finesse of the pair, Nike has reached the third iteration of the model and it’s called the ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2, which features ZoomX foam cushioning and is reckoned one of the finest pairs for marathon runners.

Nike Winflo 8

The abovementioned members in the list are all well-cushioned and balanced, interesting the Winflo 8 with translucent upper and Flywire technology adds a snug fit for better performance on the road. A decent pair for everyday runners, it offers breathable comfort along with soft and responsive springiness in every stride.