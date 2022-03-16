Five best time-travel movies you must watch

Netflix recently released its The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, and Walker Scobell and it is a fun ride. Anyhow, in this star-studded time-travel project, the 13-year-old newcomer Walker Scobell brilliantly steals the show. With fans doting over this time-travel sci-fi adventure, let’s revisit some of the best cinematic pieces this genre has to offer.

There are a plethora of time-travel movies out there, but many have failed to make an impact for a variety of reasons. Fortunately, there are some truly impressive titles in the genre as well that have stood the test of time. These films seize upon the idea and weave unforgettable and inventive tales. We have compiled a list of the best time-travel movies you should watch if you liked The Adam Project.

Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar takes a while before revealing itself as a time-travel saga. The story revolves around the former NASA pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), who gets recruited on a space mission to find a habitable planet in another star system after the earth becomes inhabitable. While Cooper and his crew are exploring the uncharted regions of space, their proximity to a wormhole causes time dilation. The movie circles around relativity, perception of time, and faith in the unknown.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day was a bit different from the original The Terminator. The movie revolves around the themes of subtle comedy, PTSD drama, and family story. The second installment of the sci-fi movie includes a cyborg that is sent on a mission to kill Sarah’s son, John Connor. However, another terminator, who was once tasked with killing Sarah, has now been assigned to protect the Connor family. This time-travel epic ticks all the boxes of the genre, making it a hit.

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future became a huge hit and has amassed a tremendous fan base throughout the years. Filmmaker Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 original takes the idea of getting to know one’s parents when they were young and adds a splash of crazy ambition of time-travel. Marty McFly goes back in time and must make his high-school-aged parents fall in love before returning to the present. The movie was so well received and hilarious that it inspired two more installments.

Groundhog Day (1993)

The classic time loop comedy Groundhog Day perfectly balances the spirit of hilarity and misery inherent to the film. The movie follows Phil Conners (Bill Murray), who is a self-centered weatherman who goes to the town of Punxsutawney for a project. However, when he wakes up the next morning, he finds that he is reliving the same day over and over. The movie is heartfelt, silly and makes a touching lesson out of kindness and self-betterment.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

The perfect cocktail of action, strength and an alien attack going on and you have got a brilliant movie. Edge of Tomorrow has all that, with a twist of time loop. The movie follows Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) as he tries to save the earth and humankind from an alien species with the help of warrior Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), all the while being stuck in a time loop. It is a genuinely unique and wildly entertaining film that packs a punch, literally.