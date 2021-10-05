Five fantastic coffee books an enthusiast must read

While we all love a refreshing cup of coffee in our daily routine, understanding the world of coffee is a bit difficult. The farming, roasting, recipes, craft and the love for this product is all at once so simple, yet so complex. Fortunately, there are many coffee books that can help you master the techniques of brewing a perfect cup.

These books will teach you something new and fun about your favorite beverage, whether you are a trained barista or merely a coffee enthusiast. Here are the best coffee books that incorporate knowledge about production, trade, roasting and ways to make the best cup of coffee.

The Craft and Science of Coffee

Written by Dr. Britta Folmer, Coffee Science Manager at Nestlé Nespresso, this book combines the research and excerpts from the scientific community and craft experts. “The Craft and Science of Coffee” takes a profound account of coffee industry that will change your outlook on your favorite beverage. It includes views of farmers, consumers, baristas and academics whose lives circle around coffee, and talks about coffee’s production and economic impact.

The World Atlas of Coffee

Celebrating the distinctions of each coffee, “The World Atlas of Coffee” explores the aspects of growing, roasting and taste merits of the beverage from across the world. Writer James Hoffman maps main features and production methods of coffee in Bolivia, Zambia and other 33 countries. It is a brilliant book about coffee diversity and history to increase your knowledge about your favorite drink.

God in a Cup: The Obsessive Quest for the Perfect Coffee

“God in a Cup” is a comprehensive read about the main drivers of the coffee industry, especially the people. Written by Michaele Weissman, this book is a journey to understand the complexities of the world where people will pay a high price for a cappuccino. Weissman was guided by the specialty coffee leaders at Counter Culture, Intelligentsia and Stumptown to explore the subject matter for this book.

Craft Coffee: A Manual

This coffee-exclusive guide is a coffee lover’s best friend in creating the superb cup at home. It is for the non-professionals who love the simplistic yet satisfying act of making coffee. The book focuses on coffee entirely, espresso not included, and covers a range of cold-brew, immersion and pour-over techniques on different devices to help you grow.

The Blue Bottle Craft of Coffee

This book is created by the Blue Bottle Coffee roasters and is a do-it-all guide for rookie coffee drinkers who want to enhance their knowledge and barista skills. “The Blue Bottle Craft of Coffee” is complete with history, recipes and tutorials for coffee fans to help make a refreshing cup of coffee. Writer James Freeman passionately talks about steps of how to make pour-overs, French press, Turkish and espresso coffee.