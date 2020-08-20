Five men’s watches under $500 to create a bold statement

If there is one collector’s item that doesn’t just sit there for the rest of its life – it is a watch. A timepiece, whether it is an Omega or a Rolex or it’s a more affordable Casio or Seiko, it can be passed down generations. Of course, if you have the money to spare and the passion for haute horlogerie, you don’t have to think twice. Simple zero down a limited edition watch you want to own and order.

Cost of the watch is defined by the material of construction, features/complications, and of course the brand name inscribed on it. For folks who do not want to spend a fortune yet want to adorn a watch that creates a statement, there are many good options in the sub $500 price range – head down for our suggestions in the category.

Casio Edifice

The style and substance of the ECB-900 Series of Edifice in stainless steel case placed on a resilient silver-tone resin bracelet is enhanced by Casio’s prowess of conceiving action watches that are engineered to be tough and come in cool color schemes. This multifunction Edifice is a good example of the marvelous Casio engineering. The watch features 43mm steel casing that houses within a black and red analog-digital dial with LED lighting.

The Casio Edifice is water-resistant up to 100m and comes with features like a stopwatch, speed indicator, countdown timer, full auto-calendar, and world time. Priced very nominally at $220, the watch features digital displays at 12 o’clock and 9 o’clock, which work in tandem with analog indications to display time and other information. The Edifice can connect to your smartphone over Bluetooth to access time in up to 300 cities worldwide. All the functions on the Casio’s Edifice are powered by solar power.

Tissot Chrono XL Classic

Tissot has many chronographs up its alley but if you ask, the Chrono XL Classic – as the XL in the name suggest – is one of the largest chronographs from Tissot. The watch has a 45mm stainless steel case and silver bezel with two pushers for the chronograph and other features at 2 and 4 o’clock. The case is well complemented by the watch’s blue dial with whitish hands and indexes which are illuminated so that it is easily legible even in the dark. To make the dial more exquisite and sporty, this $395 chronograph has a small seconds sub-dial at 6 o’clock, while the date window can be seen at 4 o’clock. Powered by Swiss quartz movements, the Tissot Chrono XL Classic is water-resistant up to 100m and comes paired with an embossed cow leather strap.

Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical

The Khaki Field Mechanical carries Hamilton’s military heritage more grandly than any of the other watches in the company’s repertoire. The watch is inspired by the military, therefore there is no second thought about its durability. It is an original soldier’s watch that is built to last. The Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical watches come in 38mm stainless steel casing matched with a black dial with white and khaki hands and indexes. The numerals, hands, and indexes are all luminescent for easy legibility. Priced on the higher side at $495 the Khaki Field Mechanical will well be complemented by the durable NATO strap. Powered by in-house H-50 caliber, specifically created for hand-wound watches, the Khaki Field Mechanical has 80 hours of power reserve.

Seiko Prospex Automatic Dive Watch

Another watch knocking around the $500 mark, the Seiko’s sharp-looking men’s dive watch is part of the company’s Prospex collection. Priced at $495, it is a hand-wound watch that has a very cool red and blue bezel accompanied by a blue dial with illuminated hands and indexes. A date window at 3 o’clock and the watch’s screw-down back are reminiscent of the good old days. Interestingly, the robust looking watch has a one-way rotating bezel and 44mm stainless steel casing. Water-resistant up to 200m – by far the most in any of our under $500 picks, the Seiko Prospex Automatic Men’s Dive Watch comes paired with a black silicone strap.

G-Shock GM6900

For the more sporty individuals, G-Shock presents a very interesting and cost-effective option since the name itself is an epitome in timekeeping toughness and durability. Designed for the 25th anniversary of the release of the DW6900 – first made in 1995 – the 2020 Casio G-Shock GM6900 features a very large 50mm rounded stainless steel bezel that puts in both in the category of luxury and modern street fashion. Shock and water-resistant up to 200m, the watch features a silver-tone dial and pairs with a black resin band that adds a bold color palette to this resilient style of the G-Shock GM6900. Powered by quartz movement, the G-Shock includes 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer, multifunctional alarm, auto calendar and electro-luminescent backlight Afterglow. Despite its huge appearance, the G-Shock GM6900 weighs only 8 ounces and is priced at a very nominal $180.