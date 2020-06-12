Seiko’s Arita Porcelain Dial SPB171 echoes a sense of calm

Seiko launched the duo of Arita porcelain dial watches last year at Baselworld and now there is a third watch joining the lineup. Like the two other watches, this one is deeply inspired by the traditional Japanese craftsmanship. They call it the Presage Arita Porcelain Dial SPB171 and it is a limited edition timepiece that comes in just 2,000 pieces.

The moment you lay your eyes on this watch, you realize it is special. The use of skillfully crafted Artia porcelain called the Hakuji has a distinct shine, which catches the eye. It creates a resemblance to the moon’s reflection in water and strongly contrasts with the Roman numeral hour markers, the blue hands, and sub-dials.

Power reserve and the movement

Arita Porcelain Dial SPB171 is driven by the Caliber 6R27 movement operating at 28,800vph with a power reserve of 45 hours. The movement is actually visible through the dual-curved anti-reflective sapphire display case back. Seiko claims the watch to have 100-meter water resistance and magnetic resistance of 4,800 A/m.

The use of white and blue color is the very essence of Japanese tradition of Suigetsu which the Seiko Arita Porcelain SPB171 compliments in every way possible. The crescent moon motifs of the power reserve indicator and the seconds hands further add to the exquisiteness of the timepiece.

Cool blue leather strap compliments the moon like dial

Arita Porcelain SPB171’s dial is perfectly matched with the blue toned crocodile leather strap. This combination seems like the reflection of the moon in the calm waters. The case back reflects the exclusivity of the timepiece with serial number and the limited edition number etched on it.

This watch’s dial is designed by master craftsman Hiroyuki Hashiguchi, who has in the past developed the dials for the Presage collection for Seiko. Presage Arita Porcelain Dial SPB171 watch comes at a price tag of €2,100 ($2,390) and is available worldwide at Seiko Boutiques and the brand’s select retail partners.