Five most addictive Netflix games to explore

Netflix brought to its platform the promised game genre with five titles and then later added more games. To date, 12 games in total have been added for Android and iOS users to explore on their mobile devices. Initially only available for Android, the suit was later released for the iOS platform too.

These free games come as a part of the Netflix subscription, and the OTT platform has a standalone games row and games tab from where they can be downloaded. Generally, these games will be playable without the internet, but having internet connectivity will let gamers explore the full potential. Once you click on the “Get Game” button the title will be downloaded on the device (Android or iOS) and played right away. Before you set out, here are the five most addictive Netflix games to play.

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

The popular open world single-player title by Rogue Games brings the goodness of roguelike and deckbuilding into one package now on Netflix. The fantasy world of anthropomorphic animals highlighted by good, evil, magic, and technology fuses into a tale of fellowship and bravery to keep the players engaged in the strategy plot. The player chooses the hero (from three playable characters) and sets on a journey to save the Arzu world and defeat Akhan the Calamity. The freshly released Arcanium: Rise of Akhan is available both on Android and iOS right now.

Stranger Things 3: The Game

The multiplayer and single-player adventure game by Bonus Games is a good point to start if you want to explore Netflix’s small suite of games right now. In this title, you make way through the pixelated Hawkins as one of the 12 playable characters from the Stranger Things 3 series. The game brings retro-styled yet modern gameplay mechanics for nostalgic fun, working as a team with friends and family, or even solo. You will encounter the familiar events of the series with a twist of never before seen challenges, character interactions, and secrets. Both Android and Apple users can start the adventure right now by downloading it on Netflix.

Shooting Hoops

Frosty Pop brings the limitless fun of shooting basketballs through the hoop by shooting darts to actuate the direction. Sure, sounds fun, doesn’t it? The one-tap mechanism of the offline sports game comes with the wacky physics and haptic feedback to keep players going on and on for hours. There are power-ups and a whole lot more of surprises in this Netflix game to pass the time while waiting at for your turn at the dental clinic. Shooting Hoops works on Android and tablets (running Android 8.0 or later) and Apple devices (running on iOS/iPadOS 15 or later).

Wonderputt Forever

Developer Damp Gnat’s intriguing puzzle sports game, Wonderputt Forever is another title to give a shot in Netflix. Available for both Apple and Android platform, the mini-golf title takes you on a journey across mindfully constructed gold courses in arcade style. Each of the shots taken has to be articulated very carefully to achieve the putt. The game takes you thought unstoppable fun of sinking the ball in the unique holes, as you keep unlocking rewards. So, jump straight over to Netflix to start the play.

Asphalt Extreme

Gameloft has brought the highly popular and successful Asphalt Extreme racing game to the OTT platform. Race your way through the canyons, drift on the sand dunes and blaze past the opponents in an extreme off-roading journey where every move made counts. Players can jump into the seat of rally car, invincible truck 4×4 monster truck, muscle car or agile buggy in some beautiful locations, right from the glaciers of Svalbard to the jungles of Thailand.

Up to nine players can go head-to-head in a race, or players can conquer the leader boards solo for supremacy. You can also customize the rides for more power, good looks and more with the library of custom setups. The 300 career events and more than 1,100 mastery challenges will keep gamers interested in this title for a long time, that’s for sure.